Turkey finalises approval of Sweden’s bid for Nato membership

By Press Association
Turkey’s parliament endorsed Sweden’s accession in a vote on Tuesday (Ali Unal/AP)
Turkey’s parliament endorsed Sweden’s accession in a vote on Tuesday (Ali Unal/AP)

Turkey has published a measure approving Sweden’s membership of Nato in an official gazette, finalising the ratification that brings the country a step closer to joining the military alliance.

Hungary now remains the only Nato ally not to have ratified Sweden’s accession.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the ratification, saying on X, formerly known as Twitter: “With this, a key milestone has been reached in Sweden’s path towards Nato membership.”

Turkey’s parliament endorsed Sweden’s accession in a vote on Tuesday. The ruling party said the Nordic country’s tougher stance on Kurdish militants was key to winning approval.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg looks ahead of a meeting earlier this year
Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, with Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson, right, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg last year (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously has linked the ratification to Turkey’s desire to buy fighter jets from the United States.

Nato-member Turkey had delayed Sweden’s membership for more than a year, accusing the country of being too lenient towards groups that Ankara regards as security threats. It sought concessions from Stockholm, including moves to counter militants.

Turkey had also been angered by a series of demonstrations by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in Sweden as well as Koran-burning protests that roiled Muslim countries.