Former WWE employee alleges sex trafficking by founder Vince McMahon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Former WWE employee alleges sex trafficking by founder Vince McMahon

By Press Association
Vince McMahon (Boitano Photography/Alamy)
Vince McMahon (Boitano Photography/Alamy)

A former of WWE employee has alleged that she was sex trafficked by the company’s co-founder Vince McMahon.

Janel Grant filed a lawsuit in US District Court for the District of Connecticut on Thursday, claiming that the 78-year-old businessman used her to entice wrestling talent.

Other defendants mentioned include former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.

The lawsuit alleges trafficking by McMahon and Laurinaitis, civil battery and infliction of emotional distress by all parties – and negligence against the WWE, in the documents seen by the PA news agency.

Ms Grant’s lawyer, Ann Callis of Holland Law Firm, said the lawsuit is seeking to “hold accountable” the executives and WWE.

Ms Callis added: “She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr McMahon and Mr Laurinaitis. Ms Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimised.”

The lawsuit claims Ms Grant was asked to provide services for a WWE superstar so he could continue involvement in the wrestling organisation and after this did not occur she recalled this to McMahon, who was “physically rough” with her.

“WWE benefited financially from the commercial sex act venture orchestrated by McMahon, including by having wrestling talent, such as WWE Superstar, sign new contracts with WWE after McMahon presented plantiff as a sexual commodity for their use,” the document says.

The lawsuit also alleges that McMahon and Laurinaitis “controlled her continued employment with WWE, and pressured her to engage in sex acts”.

It also claims that McMahon sent sexually explicit photographs and videos of Ms Grant to WWE employees and a “world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion”.

In January 2022, it also claimed that McMahon told Ms Grant to sign an non-disclosure agreement (NDA) when his wife discovered their relationship.

She alleges if she did not then she would suffer legal consequences and become a “public headline and suffer reputational ruin” from the images and videos he recorded.

Her lawyers have asked the court to find her NDA invalid.

McMahon co-founded WWE in 1980 and served on the board of directors of WWE from 1980 to September 2023.

He has been executive chairman of WWE’s parent company TKO Group Holdings, which also owns Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), since September 2023.

Laurinaitis left the company in 2022.

A TKO spokesperson said: “Mr McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE.

“While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

WWE has been contacted for a response.