Sofia Richie Grainge ‘can’t wait for next chapter of life’ revealing pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sofia Richie Grainge ‘can’t wait for next chapter of life’ revealing pregnancy

By Press Association
Sofia Richie Grainge ‘can’t wait for next chapter of life’ revealing pregnancy (Debby Wong/Alamy/PA)
Sofia Richie Grainge ‘can’t wait for next chapter of life’ revealing pregnancy (Debby Wong/Alamy/PA)

US model Sofia Richie Grainge has announced she is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

Richie Grainge, who is the daughter of singing superstar Lionel Richie, said she “can’t wait for this next chapter of life” after revealing she will be welcoming a baby daughter in the spring with her British music executive husband.

“I found out very, very early”, Richie Grainge told British Vogue magazine.

“I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show.

“I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Richie Grainge, who got married in a lavish French ceremony last April, said she took a pregnancy test when she landed back in Los Angeles ahead of an Ed Sheeran concert – before sending her husband out to buy more tests when it came back faintly positive.

She said: “He was so excited. We spoke the whole way on the phone. And when he came home, he’s such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come’.

“When we turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried.

“It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective – even with my friends.”

The model said the couple shared the news with their parents when she hit the eight-week mark but kept the news quiet publicly for months.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space”, she said.

“There was an anxiety for me about hitting certain milestones (when it came to the pregnancy), and once I passed that 21-week mark, I felt like I was in the safe zone.

“Now that I’m there, I feel like I’ve made it over the major hurdles and I feel safe and comfortable announcing it, and I can now have those open conversations and be honest with the people watching my videos, that’s more where it stemmed from instead of me being like ‘Oh, I want to make this a grand announcement’.”

She said the couple were surprised when they found out they are expecting a baby girl, believing strongly it was going to be a boy.

The 25-year-old also said she looks forward to raising a “smart, kind person” and being a role model for her daughter.