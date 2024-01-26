Top UN court to issue preliminary ruling in genocide case against Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top UN court to issue preliminary ruling in genocide case against Israel

By Press Association
Protesters carry flags and banners outside the International Court of Justice (Patrick Post/AP)
Protesters carry flags and banners outside the International Court of Justice (Patrick Post/AP)

Israel will hear on Friday whether the United Nations’ top court will order it to end its military offensive in Gaza, in a preliminary ruling, while the panel hears a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide.

The International Court of Justice’s president, Joan E. Donoghue, will read out the highly anticipated decision taken by a panel of 17 judges.

The ruling comes at an early stage in South Africa’s case alleging that Israel’s military action in its war with Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide.

Israel rejects the accusation and has asked the court to throw out the case.

South Africa has asked the judges “as a matter of extreme urgency” to impose so-called provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza while the case proceeds slowly through the court, a process likely to take years.

World Court Genocide
Minister of justice and correctional services of South Africa Ronald Lamola at the International Court of Justice in The Hague (Patrick Post/AP)

Top of the South African list is a request for the court to order Israel to “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza”.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy said on Thursday: “We expect the ICJ to throw out these spurious and specious charges.”

An Israeli official said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu huddled with top legal, diplomatic and security officials on Thursday in anticipation of the ruling.

He said Israel is confident in its case but discussed “all scenarios”.

Israel’s war cabinet was meeting later Thursday as well.

Marieke de Hoon, an associate professor of international law at the University of Amsterdam, said she does not think the court will end the case on Friday because the legal bar that South Africa has to clear at this early stage in proceedings is lower than if the court decides to rule on the merits of the claim.

World Court Genocide Explainer
South Africa alleges that Israel’s war with Hamas amounts to genocide against Palestinians (Patrick Post/AP)

“The standard is not has there been genocide, but a lower standard,” she said. “Is it plausible that there could have been a risk of genocide that would invoke Israel’s responsibility to prevent genocide?”

But Ms De Hoon also does not expect the world court to order an end to Israel’s military operation.

“I think that they will shy away from actually calling for a full ceasefire, because I think they will find that beyond their abilities right now,” she said.

Provisional measures by the world court are legally binding, but it is not clear if Israel would comply with any orders the court might make.

European Union foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said the 27-nation bloc’s position is clear. “We respect the ICJ and we are of the opinion that the verdicts and decisions of the ICJ should be respected. This is the highest UN court.”

Israel launched its massive air and ground assault on Gaza soon after Hamas militants stormed through Israeli communities on October 7, killing some 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducting another 250.

Palestinians
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah (Fatima Shbair/AP)

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to fight on until his country achieves a “complete victory” over Hamas.

The offensive has come at a high humanitarian cost for Gaza residents. More than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday, and more than 64,000 people have been wounded.

The ministry does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its death toll, but has said about two-thirds of those killed were women and children.

The Israeli military claims at least 9,000 of those killed in the nearly four-month conflict are Hamas militants.

Israel’s massive ground and air assault has also decimated vast swathes of Gaza and driven nearly 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people from their homes.

Much of northern Gaza, including Gaza City, has been reduced to rubble.

UN officials have expressed fears that even more people could die from disease, with at least one-quarter of the population facing starvation.

South Africa’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it was seeking an interim ruling from the world court that “Israel immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, ensure that the displaced return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance, including adequate food, water, fuel, medical and hygiene supplies, shelter and clothing”.

It also said Israel should “take necessary steps to punish those involved in the genocide and preserve the evidence of genocide”.