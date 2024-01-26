Robert De Niro: ‘I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert De Niro: ‘I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great’

By Press Association
Robert De Niro (Matt Crossick/PA)
Robert De Niro (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hollywood star Robert De Niro has said he “wants to be around as long as I can” after becoming a father for the seventh time in his later years.

The American actor, 80, confirmed in May last year that he and martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen had welcomed a child.

In an interview with the AARP, formerly the American Association of Retired Persons, De Niro appears tearful as he speaks about his latest child, a daughter named Gia.

The Oscar winner, who was recently nominated by the Academy Awards for best supporting actor in western Killers Of The Flower Moon, said: “I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great.



“Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about or this and that just goes away when I look at her so that in itself is wondrous.

“She has a very sweet kind of way of looking at you and just taking you in and my other daughter Helen had that too.

“(They) just look at you and take it in so I don’t know where it’s going with her later when she gets older.

“But she’s thinking and she’s observing everything and watching. It’s really interesting. I (want to) be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her.”

De Niro, known for Taxi Driver and Goodfellas, has six other children from previous relationships with three women.

He has a son, Raphael De Niro, who starred alongside his father in Raging Bull, with actress and singer Diahnne Abbott.

He adopted Abbott’s daughter from a previous relationship and shares twin sons with actress Toukie Smith, and also shares a son and daughter with socialite and actress Grace Hightower.

Other famous faces have welcomed children later in life, including former chief executive of the Formula One Group Bernie Ecclestone, former Channel 4 News broadcaster Jon Snow, singer Billy Joel and Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger.