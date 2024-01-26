Kalvin Phillips: West Ham move was ‘always in the pipeline’ after long pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kalvin Phillips: West Ham move was ‘always in the pipeline’ after long pursuit

By Press Association
Kalvin Phillips has endured a frustrating time on the Manchester City bench (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kalvin Phillips has revealed his loan move to West Ham ends a near two-year long pursuit by manager David Moyes.

The England midfielder has joined the Hammers for the remainder of the season after struggling for game time at Manchester City.

The 28-year-old has made just two Premier League starts for Pep Guardiola’s side since moving to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds in a £42million deal in the summer of 2022.

Phillips completed the move on Friday after West Ham rekindled an interest they first showed when he left Leeds.

Phillips told the club’s Iron Cast podcast: “I’m delighted. I was in Abu Dhabi with City, a warm-weather training camp, and all I could think about was getting a loan sorted.

“I spoke to ‘Moyesy’ over the phone while I was there. He reassured me that this was probably the best place for me to come on loan and that I’ll love every second and minute of it, and so far I have done. I’m very happy coming here. I’m looking forward to getting going.

“I think, honestly, if City hadn’t come in for me 18 months ago, then West Ham would have been the club I would’ve come to. It was always in the pipeline.

“Moyesy, he’s been after me for two years, he told me on the phone. So eventually, it was going to happen.”

Phillips was part of City’s treble-winning squad last season but, on a personal front, it was a frustrating campaign.

Injury initially restricted his opportunities but Guardiola could not find a clear role for him in his side and he rarely featured.

With the situation not improving this season, Phillips decided to seek opportunities elsewhere.

It was initially thought the loan move would include an option for West Ham to buy the player this summer but it is understood that is not part of the final agreement.

Phillips’ future beyond this summer will therefore be determined at a later date. In the meantime, he has a chance to build form and fitness that might boost his chances of retaining his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Kalvin Phillips and Pep Guardiola
Phillips saw little action under Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA)

He could also be part of an exciting end to the season with the Hammers, who are sixth in the Premier League and through to the Europa League knockout stage.

His debut may come as the club host Bournemouth in the league next Thursday.

Phillips said: “I’ve looked at the fixtures. Bournemouth and then United in Manchester. I’m ready and raring to go.

“I’m very excited to be here. It’s been a whirlwind few days but I’m here, I’m ready to play and I’ll give everything for the team.”

Moyes believes Phillips will be a good addition at the London Stadium.

David Moyes
Moyes first wanted to sign Phillips in 2022 (John Walton/PA)

The Scot said: “We’ve been big admirers of him for a long time and we believe that he will add strength and competition to our squad.

“Kalvin is an England international midfielder with proven Premier League experience. We’re excited to welcome him into the group and look forward to working with him.”