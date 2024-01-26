Trump walks out of closing arguments at court hearing defamation claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump walks out of closing arguments at court hearing defamation claim

By Press Association
Former president Donald Trump leaves his apartment to go to court (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Former president Donald Trump leaves his apartment to go to court (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Former president Donald Trump abruptly walked out on closing arguments in Manhattan federal court on Friday.

Mr Trump’s exit came as a lawyer for a writer seeking millions of dollars in damages for defamation urged a jury to send him a message to stop abuse of her client.

US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan interrupted the closing argument that the lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, was making on behalf of writer E Jean Carroll to note for the record that Mr Trump “just rose and walked out of the courtroom”.

The walkout occurred shortly after closing began and minutes after the judge threatened to send Mr Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, to jail for continuing to talk when he told her she was finished.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
Alina Habba, one of ex-president Donald Trump’s attorneys, arrives at Trump Tower ahead of the hearing (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

“You are on the verge of spending some time in the lock-up. Now sit down,” the judge told Habba.

Roberta Kaplan and the judge are unrelated.

Trump had appeared agitated all morning, vigorously shaking his head during Kaplan’s closing arguments.

The walkout occurred shortly after Roberta Kaplan said: “Donald Trump has tried to normalise conduct that is abnormal.”

The closings were occurring in the defamation case against Mr Trump a day after he left the courtroom fuming that he had not been given an opportunity to refute Ms Carroll’s sexual abuse accusations.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
E Jean Carroll said she was sexually assaulted by the former president (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Lawyers were summing up for nine jurors who will start deliberating later in the day whether Ms Carroll, a long-time advice columnist, is entitled to more than the 5.0 million US dollars (£3.93 million) she was awarded in a separate trial last year.

The final remarks from the lawyers come a day after Mr rump managed to sneak past a federal judge’s rules severely limiting what he could say during his turn on the witness stand, which wound up lasting just three minutes.

“She said something that I considered to be a false accusation,” Mr Trump said, later adding: “I just wanted to defend myself, my family and, frankly, the presidency.”

The jury was told by the judge to disregard both remarks.

A different jury last May concluded that Mr Trump sexually abused Ms Carroll in the spring of 1996 in the changing room of a luxury Manhattan department store.

It also found that he defamed her in 2022 by claiming she made up the allegation to sell a memoir.

Mr Trump, the Republican frontrunner in this year’s presidential election, has long regretted his decision not to testify at that trial, blaming his lawyers for bad advice.

The jury in this new trial has been told that it is there for a limited purpose.

Judge Kaplan will instruct jurors on the law before they deliberate, telling them that they must accept the verdict reached last year and only determine whether additional damages are owed for statements Mr rump made in June 2019 while he was president.

The claims had been delayed for years by court appeals.

Ms Carroll’s lawyers seek more than 10 million dollars (£7.86 million) in compensatory and punitive damages.

Trump attorney Ms Habba has argued against damages, saying Ms Carroll’s association with Mr Trump had given her the fame she craved and that death threats she received cannot be blamed on Trump’s remarks.

Judge Kaplan intends to instruct jurors on Friday that the jury last year concluded that Trump had assaulted Ms Carroll in the department store, but the same jury did not find that he had raped her, according to how rape is defined under New York state law.