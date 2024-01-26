Putin vows to make public findings of investigation into transport plane crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin vows to make public findings of investigation into transport plane crash

By Press Association
Vladimir Putin has said the findings of a probe into a plane crash will be published (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian president Vladimir Putin pledged on Friday to make public the findings of Moscow’s investigation into the crash of a transport plane on Wednesday.

He alleged that Kyiv’s forces shot down the aircraft despite having been informed that Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board.

In his first public remarks on Wednesday’s crash, Mr Putin repeated previous comments by Russian officials that “everything was planned” for a prisoner exchange that day when the Ilyushin IL-76 military transport went down in a rural area of Russia’s Belgorod region with 65 Ukrainian POWs on board.

“Knowing (the POWs were aboard), they attacked this plane. I don’t know whether they did it on purpose or by mistake, through thoughtlessness,” Mr Putin said of Ukraine at a meeting with students.

Authorities in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said all 74 people on the plane, including six crew members and three Russian servicemen, were killed when the aircraft crashed in a huge ball of flames.

Mr Putin offered no details to support the allegation that Ukraine was to blame, which other Russian officials have also made.

Ukrainian officials have not said whether their military shot down the plane, but they called for an international investigation. Independent verification of Moscow’s claim was not possible.

Both sides in Russia’s 23-month-long war in Ukraine have often used accusations to sway opinion at home and abroad.

Russia Ukraine
Wreckage of the transport plane which the Russians say was carrying Ukrainian POWs (Russian Investigative Committee via AP)

Wednesday’s crash triggered a spate of claims and counterclaims, but neither of the warring countries offered evidence for its accusations.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that a prisoner exchange was due to happen on Wednesday but said it was called off.

They cast doubt on whether POWs were on the IL-76 and put forward their own theories about what happened.

They also implied that the plane may have posed a threat. They said Moscow did not ask for any specific airspace to be kept safe for a certain length of time, as it has for past prisoner exchanges.

Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s air force commander, described Moscow’s claims as “rampant Russian propaganda”.

Mr Putin said the plane’s flight recorders had been found and Russian investigators’ findings will be published.

“There are black boxes, everything will now be collected and shown,” Mr Putin said.

“I will ask the investigative committee to make public, to the maximum extent possible, all the circumstances of this crime — so that people in Ukraine know what really happened.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested an international investigation.