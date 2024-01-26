Jury begins deliberations in defamation case after Trump walks out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jury begins deliberations in defamation case after Trump walks out

By Press Association
Donald Trump is fighting a defamation case which could see him ordered to pay out 24 million dollars (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Donald Trump is fighting a defamation case which could see him ordered to pay out 24 million dollars (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

A jury began deliberations on Friday in the defamation trial against former president Donald Trump, deciding whether he owes writer E Jean Carroll additional millions after a jury last year concluded that he sexually abused her in 1996.

The jury, which is anonymous, began its work after closing arguments punctuated by Mr Trump’s dramatic exit from the courtroom as one of Ms Carroll’s lawyers spoke.

He later returned as his lawyer defended him over statements he made while president in June 2019, and he remained until deliberations began.

Ms Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, asked jurors to award 24 million US dollars (£18.8 million) in compensatory damages and much more in punitive damages.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
A courtroom sketch shows Donald Trump walking out of the court while the closing speeches are being heard (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, said Mr Trump told the truth when he refuted her claims.

She said Ms Carroll’s association with Mr Trump had given her the fame she craved and that death threats she received cannot be blamed on his remarks.

The jury, consisting of seven men and two women, is only deciding damages because it has been told to accept as true the findings of another jury that last May awarded Carroll 5.0 million dollars (£3.93 million) after concluding Mr Trump sexually abused Ms Carroll in the changing room of a luxury Manhattan department store.

It also found that he defamed her in 2022 by claiming she made up the allegation to sell a memoir.

Trump Columnist Lawsuit
Donald Trump leaves his apartment building en route for the trial in New York (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The current jury is deciding what damages, if any, Mr Trump owes for two statements he made in June 2019 while he was president after Ms Carroll made her accusation.

Rather than turn away from the allegation, Mr Trump has used the trial to fund-raise for his presidential campaign, telling supporters in a social media post: “They aren’t after me. They’re after you, I’m just in the way.”

Ms Kaplan was only a few minutes into a closing that lasted more than an hour in Manhattan federal court on Friday when Mr Trump suddenly rose from his seat at the defence table and walked toward the exit, pausing to scan the packed courtroom as members of the Secret Service leaped up to follow him out.

The unexpected departure prompted Judge Lewis A Kaplan, who is unrelated to Ms Carroll’s lawyer, to speak up, briefly interrupting the closing argument to note: “The record will reflect that Mr. Trump just rose and walked out of the courtroom.”

The walkout came only minutes after the judge, without the jury present, threatened to send Ms Habba to jail for continuing to talk when he told her to stop.

“You are on the verge of spending some time in the lock-up. Now sit down,” the judge told Ms Habba, who immediately complied.

Later, Mr Trump returned to the courtroom to hear Ms Habba argue that he should not be made to pay Carroll for comments that set off hate messages from strangers.

The final remarks from the lawyers come a day after Mr Trump managed to sneak past a federal judge’s rules severely limiting what he could say during his turn on the witness stand, which wound up lasting just three minutes.

He left fuming that he had not been given an opportunity to refute Carroll’s sexual abuse accusations.

During her closing, Ms Kaplan told jurors that the current case was not about a sexual assault.

“We had that case,” she said, referencing the first trial. “That’s why Donald Trump’s testimony was so short yesterday. He doesn’t get a do-over this time.”