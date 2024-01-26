Taylor Swift deepfake images prompt US politicians to call for new laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Taylor Swift deepfake images prompt US politicians to call for new laws

By Press Association
Deepfake images of Taylor Swift have been circulating on social media (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
US politicians have called for new laws against deepfake images after explicit fake photographs of pop sensation Taylor Swift were posted on social media.

The false images of megastar Swift, thought to have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI), began circulating predominantly on social media site X, previously known as Twitter.

It has since said it is “actively removing all identified images” and taking “appropriate actions” against the accounts responsible for posting them as the platform has a “zero-tolerance policy” towards such content.

US congressman Joe Morelle described the fake pictures as “appalling”.

“The spread of AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift is appalling and sadly, it’s happening to women everywhere, every day,” he said on X.

“It’s sexual exploitation, and I’m fighting to make it a federal crime with my legislation: the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act.”

Meanwhile congresswoman Yvette Clarke said what has happened to Swift is “nothing new”.

“For years, women have been targets of deepfakes without their consent. And with advancements in AI, creating deepfakes is easier and cheaper,” she said on X.

“This is an issue both sides of the aisle and even Swifties should be able to come together to solve.”

Congressman Tom Kean also said on X: “We are living in a highly advanced technological world that is ever-changing, and proper oversight is necessary.

“Let’s not wait for the next victim to realise the importance of AI regulations.”

X said it is “closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed”, in a statement shared with US outlets.

The pop star’s fervent fanbase of “Swifties” quickly took to X sharing the #ProtectTaylorSwift hashtag to flood the social media site with more positive images of the singer.

A representative for Swift has been contacted for comment.