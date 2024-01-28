Bangladesh appeals court bails Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in labour case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bangladesh appeals court bails Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in labour case

By Press Association
Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammad Yunus (Gemunu Amarasighe/AP)
An appeals court in Bangladesh has granted bail to Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who had earlier been sentenced to six months in prison for violating the country’s labour laws.

The court also agreed to hear an appeal against his sentence.

Yunus, who pioneered the use of microcredit to help impoverished people, especially women, filed the appeal seeking bail on Sunday morning before it was granted. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in 2006.

The 83-year-old economist and three other officials from telecommunications company Grameen Telecom were sentenced to six months in prison on January 1, but they were immediately granted 30 days of bail to appeal against the verdict and sentence.

Sunday’s court decision said the bail will remain effective until a final decision is made on the appeal over the sentencing.

Defence lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said the first hearing on the appeal will be held on March 3.

Yunus founded Grameen Telecom as a non-profit organisation.

His supporters have said the case is politically motivated, a charge the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was elected for a fourth consecutive term earlier this month, has denied.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohammed Yunus pioneered the use of microcredit to help impoverished people (Gurinder Osan/AP)

In the original verdict, the judge said Yunus’s company violated Bangladeshi labour laws.

At least 67 Grameen Telecom workers were supposed to be made permanent employees but were not, and a “welfare fund” to support the staff in cases of emergency or special needs was never formed.

The judge also said that according to company policy 5% of Grameen’s dividends were supposed to have been distributed to staff but were not.

The judge found Yunus, the chairman of the company, and the three other company directors guilty, and fined them each 30,000 takas (£213) while also sentencing each to prison.

Yunus said after the original verdict that he was innocent.

“We are being punished for a crime we did not commit. It was my fate, the nation’s fate. We have accepted this verdict, but will appeal this verdict and continue fighting against this sentence,” he told reporters after the verdict was announced on January 1.

Grameen Telecom owns 34.2% of the country’s largest mobile phone company, Grameenphone, a subsidiary of Norway’s telecoms giant Telenor.

Yunus is known to have close connections with political elites in the West, especially in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

He faces a number of other charges involving alleged corruption and embezzlement.

His supporters say he has been targeted because of his frosty relations with Mr Hasina.