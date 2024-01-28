Protesters throw soup on Mona Lisa in Paris – reports

Protesters have thrown soup at the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris, according to French news outlets.

The 16th-century paining by Leonardo Da Vinci, which is one of the world’s most famous artworks, is protected behind a glass pane.

In a video shared by French news agency CL Press on Sunday, a woman can be seen throwing liquid from a tin on to the artwork.

A general view of Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa (Chris Radburn/PA)

She then crosses a boundary between the painting and public alongside another women, with both of them wearing a T-shirt that says Riposte Alimentaire, which translates as food response, written on the front.

Museum staff are later seen rushing into hide the disruption by propping up black protective panels.

France has faced major protests in the last few days by farmers in a bid to pressure the government to give in to their demands that growing food be made easier and more lucrative.

The movement has spread across the country with protesters using their tractors to shut down long stretches of road and slow traffic on some major routes.

Farmers drive their tractors on their way to a blockade on a motorway near Saint-Arnoult, south of Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

The farmers are seeking better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports, according to the AP news agency.

In 2022, a man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair threw cake at the famous painting.

The perpetrator, wearing a wig and lipstick, called on people to “think of the Earth” as they were led from the scene.

The artwork had the glass installed in the 1950s to protect it after an acid attack.