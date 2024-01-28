Two people arrested after protesters throw soup at Mona Lisa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Two people arrested after protesters throw soup at Mona Lisa

By Press Association
The Mona Lisa in The Louvre in Paris (Martin Keene/PA)
The Mona Lisa in The Louvre in Paris (Martin Keene/PA)

Police have arrested two people after protesters threw soup at the Mona Lisa painting in The Louvre Museum.

On Sunday, protesters from French organisation Riposte Alimentaire sprayed the 16th-century painting by Leonardo Da Vinci with pumpkin soup.

The Paris museum confirmed no damage was done to the world-famous painting, which has been behind protective armoured glass since 2005.

Following the incident, Paris police said they had arrested two people, according to the AP news agency.

In a video shared by French news agency CL Press, a woman can be seen throwing liquid from a tin at the artwork.

She then crosses a boundary between the painting and public alongside another women, with both of them wearing T-shirts that said “Riposte Alimentaire”, which translates as food response, written on the front.

“What’s the most important thing? Art, or right to healthy and sustainable food?” the protesters shout, AP reported.

“Our farming system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work,” they added.

Riposte Alimentaire describe themselves as a collective which seeks to highlight the need to protect sustainable food.

Museum staff are later seen rushing in to prop black protective panels around the artwork.

Duchess of Cornwall visit to Paris – Day Two
Leonardo Da Vinci’s world-famous Mona Lisa (Chris Radburn/PA)

A statement from the Louvre Museum said that the Salle des Etats, where the Mona Lisa is displayed, was evacuated after the demonstration.

It added that the room was suspended for an hour while cleaning was carried out before it was reopened to visitors around midday.

The statement added: “The museum will lodge a complaint.”

France has faced major protests in the last few days by farmers in a bid to pressure the government to give in to their demands that growing food be made easier and more lucrative.

The movement has spread across the country with protesters using their tractors to shut down long stretches of road and slow traffic on some major routes.

France Farmer Protests
Farmers drive their tractors on a motorway near Saint-Arnoult, south of Paris on their way to a blockade (Christophe Ena/AP)

The farmers are seeking better pay for their produce, less red tape, and protection against cheap imports, AP has reported.

In 2022, a man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair threw cake at the famous painting.

The perpetrator, wearing a wig and lipstick, called on people to “think of the Earth” as they were led from the scene.

The artwork had the glass installed in the 1950s to protect it after an acid attack. It was upgraded to armoured glass in 2005.