Marie-Louise Eta makes history by leading Union Berlin to crucial victory

By Press Association
Union Berlin (Andreas Gora/AP)
Union Berlin (Andreas Gora/AP)

Marie-Louise Eta made history on Sunday as she became the first female coach to take charge of a Bundesliga fixture, guiding Union Berlin to victory over Darmstadt.

The 32-year-old former Germany youth international was named as an assistant first-team coach for Die Eisernen earlier this season.

She took charge of the Bundesliga strugglers for their home game against bottom club Darmstadt with Nenad Bjelica suspended.

Eta’s first experience leading a side in the division ended with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Benedict Hollerbach’s strike just after the hour as she also completed all of the pre and post-match media duties.

A Women’s Champions League winner with Turbine Potsdam in 2010, Eta had previously worked in the youth set-up at Union.

She was brought in to work with the first-team squad last year and stepped up in the absence of the suspended Bjelica.

Union Berlin head coach Nenad Bjelica was handed a three-match ban for pushing Leroy Sane
Union Berlin head coach Nenad Bjelica was handed a three-match ban for pushing Leroy Sane (Sven Hoppe/AP)

Bjelica was banned for three games after shoving Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane in the face during a 1-0 loss to the reigning champions on Wednesday.

The German Football Association deemed the act – which saw the Croatian sent off – as “unsporting behaviour” and handed out a ban which left Eta at the helm for the first time.

Having finished fourth last season, Union have had a harder time of it this campaign but the Eta-inspired victory over Darmstadt moved the home side five points clear of the relegation spots.