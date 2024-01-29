Iranian foreign minister seeks to de-escalate tensions with Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Iranian foreign minister seeks to de-escalate tensions with Pakistan

By Press Association
Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has met his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani (Ministry of foreign affairs via AP)
Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has met his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani (Ministry of foreign affairs via AP)

Iran’s foreign minister has arrived in Pakistan for talks on de-escalating tensions after deadly air strikes by Tehran and Islamabad earlier this month killed at least 11 people, marking a significant escalation in fraught relations between the neighbours.

Hossein Amirabdollahian landed at an airport near Islamabad before dawn and held discussions described as “in-depth talks” with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, at the foreign ministry in Islamabad.

The Iranian foreign minister will also meet Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar.

Relations between the two countries worsened on January 17, when Iran launched air strikes in Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province, targeting what Tehran said were hideouts of the anti-Iran militant group Jaish al-Adl, or the Army of Justice.

Pakistan said two children were killed and three others were injured.

Relations between the two countries have significantly worsened (ministry of foreign affairs via AP)

Angered over the strikes, Pakistan recalled its ambassadors from Tehran and launched air strikes against alleged militant hideouts inside Iran, in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, killing at least nine people.

Islamabad said it was targeting Baluch militant groups with separatist goals.

Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks on their sides of the border.

Experts say the tit-for-tat strikes this month were at least partially prompted by internal political pressures though they also raised the threat of violence spreading across the Middle East, already unsettled by Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

During his visit, Mr Amirabdollahian is also expecting to brief his hosts about an incident on Saturday in which unknown gunmen shot and killed at least four Pakistani labourers and wounded three others in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Pakistan has condemned the killings, describing the attack as “horrifying and despicable”.

Relatives of the victims rallied on Sunday, demanding that the bodies of their loved ones be brought home. Pakistan said arrangements are being made for that with Iran’s help and that the three injured workers are being treated at an Iranian hospital.

The two foreign ministers will hold a joint news conference later on Monday.