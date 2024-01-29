Pakistan and Iran agree to work together to improve security after air strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pakistan and Iran agree to work together to improve security after air strikes

By Press Association
Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian took part in talks in Islamabad (Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)
Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian took part in talks in Islamabad (Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to work together to improve security cooperation in the wake of deadly air strikes by Tehran and Islamabad earlier this month that killed at least 11 people.

The development came after the top Iranian diplomat, Hossein Amirabdollahian, held talks in Islamabad with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani.

The Iranian foreign minister also met Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-Haq-Kakar.

Iran-Pakistan ties worsened significantly on January 17, when Iran launched air strikes in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Baluchistan province, targeting what Tehran said were hideouts of the anti-Iran Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, or the Army of Justice.

Pakistan said two children were killed and three others were injured.

Angered over the strikes, Pakistan recalled its ambassadors from Tehran and launched air strikes against alleged militant hideouts inside Iran, in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, killing at least nine people. Islamabad said it was targeting Baluch militant groups with separatist goals.

At a joint news conference, Mr Amirabdollahian and Mr Jilani said they would work through existing channels in their leadership, diplomatic and military levels to co-operate with each other.

Mr Jilani said the two countries were able to bring the “situation back to normal in the shortest possible time” after the air strikes because both sides had agreed to resume dialogue to resolve all issues.

Two diplomats shake hands
The visit is aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two countries (Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

“Terrorism poses a common challenge to our countries,” Mr Jilani said, and stressed that “respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the immutable and foundational principle of this co-operation” between the neighbours.

He announced regular future meetings at top ministerial levels and also between liaison officers.

Mr Amirabdollahian said Pakistan and Iran will also set up free trade economic zones near the border regions to enhance their bilateral trade.

Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks on their sides of the border.

Experts say the tit-for-tat strikes this month were at least partially prompted by internal political pressures, though they also raised the threat of violence spreading across the Middle East, already unsettled by Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

During his visit, Mr Amirabdollahian is also expecting to brief his hosts about an incident on Saturday in which unknown gunmen shot and killed at least four Pakistani labourers and injured three others in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Pakistan has condemned the killings, describing the attack as “horrifying and despicable”.

Relatives of the dead Pakistanis rallied on Sunday, demanding that the bodies of their loved ones be brought home.

Pakistan said arrangements were being made for that with Iran’s help and that the three injured workers were being treated at an Iranian hospital.