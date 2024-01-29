Bullfighting resumes in Mexico City while activists protest outside

Bullfights have resumed in Mexico City after the country’s highest court temporarily revoked a local ruling that sided with animal rights defenders and suspended the events for more than 18 months.

The resumption of bullfights in the Plaza Mexico, the largest bullfighting arena in the world, raised fans’ expectations in the face of a lengthy legal battle between enthusiasts and opponents, who argue the practice violates animal welfare and affects people’s rights to a healthy environment.

Protests took place outside the Plaza Mexico during the fights.

The first bullfighter to enter the ring was the renowned Mexican matador Joselito Adame, with thousands of people cheering the return of “fiesta brava”, as bullfighting is also known in Spanish.

Six bulls fought on Sunday, and all were killed.

The arena was full for the resumption of bullfighting (AP)

Outside, hours before the formal beginning, about 300 people gathered in front of Plaza México to protest against bullfights. Some activists yelled: “Murderers”, and: “The plaza is going to fall”, while others played drums or stood with signs reading: “Bullfighting is sadism”.

Police with riot shields stood by. The protest was mainly peaceful, although there were some moments of tension when some activists threw plastic bottles and stones.

Activist Guillermo Sanchez asked: “Why the bullfights were allowed to return when there is so much evidence of all the damage they do to a living being?”

Inside the Plaza, the mood was festive, with people eating, drinking and taking photos.

Police block a gate as animal rights activists try to enter the Plaza Mexico (AP)

In May 2022, a local court ordered an end to bullfighting activities at the Plaza Mexico in response to an injunction presented by the civil organisation Justicia Justa, which defends human rights.

But the nation’s supreme court of justice revoked the suspension in December while the merits of the case are discussed.

Another civil organisation filed an appeal on Friday on animal welfare grounds in a last-ditch effort to prevent the activity from resuming, but a ruling was not expected before Sunday’s event.

Animal rights groups have been gaining ground in Mexico in recent years while bullfighting followers have suffered several setbacks.

In some states such as Sinaloa, Guerrero, Coahuila, Quintana Roo and the western city of Guadalajara, judicial measures now limit the activity.

Ranchers, businessmen and fans maintain that the ban on bullfights affects their rights and puts at risk several thousand jobs linked to the activity, which they say generates about 400 million dollars (£314 million) a year in Mexico.

The National Association of Fighting Bull Breeders in Mexico estimates that bullfighting is responsible for 80,000 direct jobs and 146,000 indirect jobs.

The association has hosted events and workshops in recent years to promote bullfights and find new, younger fans.