Japanese citizens sue police over alleged racial profiling

By Press Association
Syed Zain, 26, is a Japanese citizen of Pakistani descent (AP)
Japanese citizens have launched a civil lawsuit against the country’s police, accusing the authorities of racial profiling and discrimination and demanding an end to the alleged practice.

The case, to be heard in Tokyo District Court, comes as Japan in recent years has seen an influx of workers from abroad.

The number of non-Japanese living in Japan reached a record high last year, at nearly three million people.

One of the three plaintiffs, Syed Zain, a 26-year-old Japanese citizen of Pakistani descent, says he has been repeatedly stopped by police, including getting searched in front of his home.

He said he has lived in Japan for two decades, attended Japanese schools and is fluent in the language.

“They don’t recognise us as a Japanese,” Mr Zain said of the police. “From the first moment, they think I’m a criminal.”

The three plaintiffs are demanding three million yen (£15,900) each in punitive damages over “unconstitutional and illegal” treatment, plus 300,000 yen (£1,590) per plaintiff in legal fees.

Legal team
The plaintiffs and their legal team arrive at the Tokyo District Court (AP)

Their claim alleges: “Racial profiling is nothing but discrimination on the basis of race, nationality and colour.”

The complaint targets the government as well as the national, Tokyo and Aichi prefectural police departments.

The plaintiffs claim that getting stopped by police for apparently no reason violates the Japanese constitution, which provides equality under the law and prohibits discrimination on the basis of race. They also say it goes against international treaties Japan has signed.

Motoki Taniguchi, one the lawyers representing the three, said it was difficult for foreigners or Japanese people of non-Japanese ancestry to sue the government because of their concerns about being targeted by police.

Hearings in the case are expected to last about a year.

Efforts have been growing lately to increase diversity in Japan, with more businesses seeking women executives, and global companies tending to have more non-Japanese representation, according to Daisuke Uchida, professor of business at Keio University.

“What’s started is still just a tiny step,” he said.