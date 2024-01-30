Gary Neville urges Marcus Rashford to make better choices after disciplinary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Neville urges Marcus Rashford to make better choices after disciplinary

By Press Association
Marcus Rashford has been subject of reports about his trip to Belfast (Adam Davy/PA)
Marcus Rashford has been subject of reports about his trip to Belfast (Adam Davy/PA)

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has urged Marcus Rashford to think carefully about his “choices and timing” after the forward’s reported Belfast escapades led to an internal disciplinary.

The homegrown 26-year-old has performed poorly this season, scoring just four times, and the England international’s decision-making away from the pitch has also come under scrutiny.

Rashford went to a nightclub party after October’s embarrassing 3-0 home derby defeat to Manchester City – something his manager Erik ten Hag went on to call “unacceptable”.

The United academy product is back under the microscope after reportedly spending Thursday night in a Belfast nightclub, where he apparently stayed out until 3am before flying back to Manchester.

Erik ten Hag speaks to Marcus Rashford during the recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham
Erik ten Hag speaks to Marcus Rashford during the recent 2-2 draw with Tottenham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ten Hag said the following day that Rashford was unable to train as he “was ill” and, having missed Sunday’s FA Cup win at Newport, the club said in a statement that “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions”.

United called it an “internal disciplinary matter” that it is now closed, with former skipper Neville – Rashford’s former coach with England – hoping he learns from this experience.

“To me, going out for a drink or going out for a night out is something that every football player should do and will do, so I’ve got no problem with that whatsoever,” he said.

“They need to enjoy themselves. It’s just all about choices and timing.

“I said this after the Manchester City game. We got beat home by City a few months ago and he went out last night to Chinawhite. I think it was for his birthday.

Marcus Rashford went out after the defeat to Manchester City in October
Rashford went out after the defeat to Manchester City in October (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think we had a game against Newcastle on the Wednesday in the Carabao Cup or something like that and I just said ‘look, choose your time’.

“I think Manchester United have just had a winter break. They’ve had a couple of weeks off, so there was a better moment for him to choose to go out.

“So, I would say go out, have your moment where you relax with your friends, but just your timing’s got to be right.”

United say Rashford is back in training and available for selection for Thursday’s Premier League match at Wolves after days of unwanted headlines.

Marcus Rashford is available for Thursday's trip to Wolves
Rashford is available for Thursday's trip to Wolves (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manager Ten Hag is sure be quizzed on the matter at his pre-match press conference scheduled for Wednesday lunchtime.

Asked what former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson would have done with Rashford, Neville told the BBC: “He would have given him a dressing down.

“But he would have said similar things – make sure you do it at the right moments, the right time.

“No-one ever says to a football player ‘you cannot go out’ but obviously when you’ve got a game three days later… Marcus himself knows.

“He’s an experienced player, we’re not talking about a young lad, but he’s done it a couple of times in the last few months.

“I’ve always seen Marcus as being really responsible, a good professional, someone who works hard every single day and, look, he’s going through a dip in form at this moment in time.

“But it’s happened once, it’s now happened twice, and it sometimes can become your personality if you’re not careful.

“If you do it too many times, people can start to say ‘well, what’s happening in his life?’

“So, he just needs to relax, calm down, drink a bit of cacao, choose when to go out and get back to playing football at the levels which we know he can.”