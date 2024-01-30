Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan attack

US President Joe Biden says he has made a decision on how to respond to the drone attack in Jordan that killed three US army reserve soldiers.

But talking to reporters before boarding the presidential helicopter, Mr Biden declined to provide more details about what that response would be.

The weekend drone strike on a US base in Jordan near the Syrian border also wounded more than 40 others.

President Biden is greeted by Col Angela Ochoa, Commander of the 89th Airlift Wing Division, before he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, en route to Florida (Jess Rapfogel/AP)

When asked how the US response would be different from past responses to aggressions from groups backed by Iran, Mr Biden said: “We’ll see.”

The president said he did hold Iran responsible for supplying the weapons used in the attack. Mr Biden was also asked what he would say to Democratic lawmakers who are concerned about the risks of an expanding war in the Middle East and he, again, said: “We’ll see.”

“I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East,” Mr Biden said. “That’s not what I’m looking for.”