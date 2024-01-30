Pep Guardiola says Manchester City job ‘everything a manager could dream of’

Pep Guardiola has “everything a manager could dream of” at Manchester City and has been re-energised by their continuing success.

The recent decision of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to stand down at the end of the season, citing the need for a break, has brought focus on Guardiola’s own position at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet the famously intense Spaniard, who himself took a year out after quitting Barcelona in 2012 and is contracted only until the end of next season, insists he has no plans to follow Klopp’s exit.

“I have everything that a manager could dream of,” said Guardiola, who took charge at City in 2016.

“The hierarchy support me and always have. It’s a good environment.

“I still feel good and, of course, one day it is going to finish but I don’t think about that right now.”

Guardiola’s successes at City include five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Their crowning glory came as they won the treble last season but Guardiola’s hunger has shown no signs of abating.

Already this season they have lifted the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup and they maintain hope of retaining all three major pieces of silverware they claimed last term.

Guardiola remains hungry for trophy success (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola said: “Winning helps you to have more energy. When you are losing games you are more tired but I see the team getting better and playing difficult opponents like at Goodison Park after the Club World Cup or Newcastle or Spurs away.

“Seeing how the team behaved (showed) me, wow, we are still together, we are on the same path. That gives you energy.

“You do not switch energy on or off. You have to bring energy every day. That is what I am living now.”

In keeping with his previous contract extensions, Guardiola insists there is no urgency to agree fresh terms.

He said: “I think we have time. Now I feel really good, like always I have been, but football changes a lot.

“I have my opinion that when you have a year-and-a-half left on your contract it is a lot of time in world football.

“Many things are involved and extending after two years is not the same as extending after nine, it’s completely different. But still I am sitting here and I am OK.”

Guardiola feels like a different manager from when he began at Barcelona in 2008 (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola, 53, says he now feels more relaxed than when he was a younger manager and found it difficult to switch off from the pressures of the job.

He said: “When I started in Barcelona I was like that but now I can stay on the sofa watching TV and don’t think about football.

“That helps me because after I have more desire to reconnect. Before I was thinking all the time because I thought I was missing something or not being professional enough.

“I understand that was a mistake and it’s better to have quality (time) for what you want to do.”