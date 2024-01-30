Marco Silva rues missed chances and calls for Fulham to be more clinical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marco Silva rues missed chances and calls for Fulham to be more clinical

By Press Association
Marco Silva’s Fulham drew 0-0 with Everton (Adam Davy/PA)
Marco Silva was disappointed Fulham failed to turn their dominance into goals in Tuesday night’s 0-0 Premier League draw against Everton and called for his players to be more clinical.

Raul Jimenez, who was substituted at the break, missed a golden opportunity in the first half before Rodrigo Muniz failed to impact the game.

Fulham failed to move 10 points clear of the relegation-threatened Toffees in the table, adding to the woes of last week’s Carabao Cup and FA Cup exits.

“With the result, I am disappointed,” Silva said. “Both teams had chances to score and it was clear we were the most dominant on the pitch.

“We created many chances to score, we had good moments but we missed putting the ball in the net.

“It is not a good thing (Fulham missing chances). The decision making has to be better in the final third of the attack. We need to be more assertive, more calm in some decisions because we arrived in so many dangerous areas.

“We need to be more ruthless and clinical in moments.”

Jimenez netted four goals in December but looked a shadow of himself against Everton.

The west Londoners have been linked to Chelsea’s Armando Broja in the last few days of the transfer window but Silva played down any chances for a deal before Thursday’s deadline.

“To be honest with you, I am not expecting many things towards the end of the market,” Silva added. “If it was possible to do something we should of done it at the beginning of the window because we had a semi-final to play and the FA Cup.

“The board are trying to do their best but if you ask me if we are going to do many things at the end of the market, then no.

“I will not talk about players that are not our players and rumours.”

Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had a standout performance which included a magnificent fingertip save to deny Tosin Adarabioyo’s close-range header in the second half.

Everton manager Sean Dyche talked up the England number one.

He said: “I thought he had a good performance. He is England’s number one and we have a high expectation of him.

“His decision making was good tonight and as a team we worked very hard in front of him, we had a collective mentality. He played his part tonight without a shadow of a doubt.”