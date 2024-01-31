Hunter Biden’s lawyers push to drop ‘politically motivated’ gun charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunter Biden’s lawyers push to drop ‘politically motivated’ gun charges

By Press Association
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)
Hunter Biden has again asked a judge to dismiss the federal gun case against him on Tuesday, arguing it is politically motivated and key evidence was tested after charges were filed.

Cocaine residue found on the pouch of US President Joe Biden’s son used to hold his gun was only identified last year, after a scuttled plea deal and subsequent indictment, Mr Biden’s defence lawyer said in court documents.

The pouch was originally found in a trash can and not tested for fingerprints or to determine how long the residue had been there, defence lawyer Abbe Lowell wrote.

It had been in police evidence storage since 2018, and testing it last year to bolster the case is “’clear evidence’ of selective prosecution,” Mr Lowell argued.

Hunter Biden Contempt
Hunter Biden accompanied by his lawyer Abbe Lowell (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Prosecutors had been ready to strike a plea deal in the case, but Mr Lowell argued they bowed to “political pressure” after the agreement stalled in court and was publicly pilloried by Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, as a “sweetheart deal.”

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have said there’s no evidence the case is politically motivated, while “the strength of the evidence against him is overwhelming.”

The charges were “brought in spite of, not because of, any outside noise made by politicians,” they said in court documents this month.

Mr Biden has pleaded not guilty to lying about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun that he kept for about 11 days.

He has acknowledged struggling with an addiction to crack cocaine during that period, but his lawyers have said he didn’t break the law and another non-violent, first-time offender would not have been charged.

Election 2024 Biden
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

The yearslong investigation had looked ready to wrap up with a plea deal last year, but the agreement fell apart and now Mr Biden is facing a possible trial this year while his father is campaigning for another term.

Mr Biden was indicted in Delaware after the plea deal broke down following a hearing where a judge who was supposed to approve it instead raised a series of questions.

He is also facing tax charges in Los Angeles.