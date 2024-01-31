‘Dim the lights on Broadway’ to honour Chita Rivera, says Catherine Zeta-Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dim the lights on Broadway’ to honour Chita Rivera, says Catherine Zeta-Jones

By Press Association
‘Dim the lights on Broadway’ to honour Chita Rivera, says Catherine Zeta-Jones (Alamy/PA)
Catherine Zeta-Jones has called for the lights to be dimmed on Broadway in memory of Tony-winning star Chita Rivera, who has died at the age of 91.

The pioneering dancer, singer and actress, died “peacefully” on Tuesday in New York after a brief illness, her daughter Lisa Mordente confirmed in a statement given to the PA news agency.

Rivera’s agent, Merle Frimark, said it was with “immense personal sorrow” that she also announced the death of “beloved Broadway icon” Rivera – who had been a “dear friend of over 40 years”.

Obit Chita Rivera
President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Chita Rivera at the White House in Washington in 2009 (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

During her decades long-career, Rivera garnered 10 Tony nominations for her roles in Broadway shows including Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago and Merlin, winning best leading actress in a musical for her performance in The Rink and Kiss Of The Spider Woman.

She also received the coveted Kennedy Centre Honour in 2002, and was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 – which is the highest honour the US can give a civilian.

Welsh actress Zeta-Jones, who won best supporting actress at the Academy Awards playing Velma Kelly in the film adaption of Chicago – the role Rivera played in the Broadway original – said on Instagram: “There are no words to tell you what an incredible impact you have had on my life.

“From dreaming of being you as a little girl, then meeting you and then being deeply connected to you by playing the one and only Velma Kelly in Chicago.

“There will never, ever, be anyone like you Chita, ever. Dim the lights on Broadway! Or, may I suggest, we just plug the plug. I love you Chita, sleep tight my Queen.”

Meanwhile Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber said “farewell” to Rivera on Instagram, sharing a picture of the pair as they received lifetime achievement awards at the Tony’s in 2018.

“You redefined the words ‘theatrical legend’,” he said.

“I’ll never forget how we laughed backstage before we got lifetime Tonys. I stifled hiccups through my speech. I am truly honoured to have shared a moment with you.”

Born in Washington DC, Rivera rose to fame in 1957 as Anita in the original production of West Side Story and was still dancing on Broadway in 2015’s The Visit – which won her a Tony Award nomination for best leading actress in a musical.

Tick, Tick…Boom! director Lin-Manuel Miranda described Rivera, who made a cameo in the 2021 film, as a “trailblazer” who has had many “iconic Broadway roles because she was an absolute original”.

“When we filmed the diner scene in ttB (Tick, Tick…Boom!), she wasn’t available for the shoot dates, so I left a chair empty in the diner for those three days,” he said on Instagram.

“The whole shoot, people kept trying to move the chair or clear space and I’d have to say no, we’re GOING to get Chita, I don’t know how but we’re going to do it.

“Eight months later on our reshoots, she joined us and held court all day. It remains one of the all time joys of my life. She was magnificent. She IS magnificent, not ready for the past tense just yet.

“My heart is with everyone in Chita’s galaxy of family and friends.”

The funeral of Rivera will be held in private, while donations in her memory can be made to Broadway Care and Equity Fights Aids, her agent said.

Rivera is survived by her daughter Mordente, siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, along with her many nieces, nephews and friends.