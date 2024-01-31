Texas attorney general Ken Paxton wins temporary reprieve from lawsuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton wins temporary reprieve from lawsuit

By Press Association
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (Jay Janner/AP)
Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (Jay Janner/AP)

The Texas supreme court has agreed to temporarily halt state attorney general Ken Paxton’s scheduled testimony in a whistleblower lawsuit, a case that lies at the heart of the impeachment charges brought against him in 2023.

Mr Paxton had urged the all-Republican court to block his deposition scheduled for Thursday morning, and the court agreed to stop the meeting while it considers the merits of his request.

The court gave lawyers for a group of former aides suing Mr Paxton until February 29 to present arguments on why the deposition should proceed at a later date.

The former aides allege they were improperly fired for bringing to the FBI allegations that Mr Paxton was misusing his office to protect a friend and campaign donor, who, in turn, they said, was helping the attorney general to conceal an extramarital affair.

The accusations were included in the impeachment charges brought against Mr Paxton last year. He was ultimately acquitted after a Senate trial.

That trial was not a criminal case or civil lawsuit, so the former deputies pressed on with their case.

In response, a state district judge ordered Mr Paxton to sit for a deposition.

Tuesday’s delay is a short-term victory for Mr Paxton, who has yet to be put under oath to respond to myriad legal claims against him.

Lawyers TJ Turner and Tom Nesbitt, representing two former aides suing the attorney general, said: “This was not a ruling on the merits, and we look forward to continuing the fight for justice in this case.”

“The people of Texas deserve answers from Ken Paxton.”

He also faces an upcoming trial on state felony security fraud charges in April and a federal criminal investigation into corruption allegations.

Mr Paxton has denied wrongdoing but has vigorously worked to avoid being deposed. Earlier this month, he announced that he would no longer contest the facts of the whistleblower lawsuit and would accept any judgment.

Lawyers for the former aides for Mr Paxton called it a blatant attempt to avoid testifying.

Mr Paxton insisted that the move was not an admission of guilt but rather an attempt to end what he said was a costly and politically motivated lawsuit.

He has also filed multiple appeals to stop the deposition but was denied several times.