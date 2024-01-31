Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson mourns death of wife Melinda aged 77: She was my anchor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson mourns death of wife Melinda aged 77: She was my anchor

By Press Association
Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson mourns death of wife Melinda aged 77: She was my anchor (Alamy/PA)
Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson mourns death of wife Melinda aged 77: She was my anchor (Alamy/PA)

Beach Boys star Brian Wilson said “my heart is broken” after announcing the death of his “beloved” wife Melinda Ledbetter Wilson at the age of 77.

The US singer-songwriter credited his late wife, who died peacefully at their home on Tuesday, as being the “emotional security” he needed to have a career in the music industry.

The couple’s relationship inspired a biopic in 2014 titled Love & Mercy starring John Cusack and Paul Dano as Brian, which follows him under the sway of a controlling therapist, before finding his “saviour” Melinda, played by Elizabeth Banks.

The 92nd Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Elizabeth Banks played Melinda Ledbetter Wilson in 2014 biopic Love & Mercy (Ian West/PA)

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Wilson said: “Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning. Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost.

“Melinda was more than my wife. She was my saviour. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career.

“She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us.”

A statement from their five children described their late mother as a “force of nature” and “one of the strongest women you could come by”.

“She was not only a model, our fathers saviour, and a mother, she was a woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched,” the statement said.

“We will miss her but cherish everything she has taught us. How to take care of the person next to you without expecting anything in return, how to find beauty in the darkest of places, and how to live life as your truest self with honesty and pride.”

Among those sending their condolences was US actor Alec Baldwin, ahead of his arraignment on a charge of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting on the film set of Rust.

He said: “So sorry.”

Meanwhile musician Graham Nash said: “I’m deeply sorry for your loss, Brian, and for the terrible hurt you are all feeling. My heart, love, and prayers are with you and your family.”