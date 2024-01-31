Jeremy Clarkson wishes ‘good luck’ to farmers amid protests in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Clarkson wishes ‘good luck’ to farmers amid protests in France

By Press Association
Jeremy Clarkson (Mark Thomas/Alamy/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson (Mark Thomas/Alamy/PA)

Jeremy Clarkson has written a message of support for farmers protesting across France.

The Clarkson’s Farm star, 63, wished “good luck” to those calling for the French government to respond to demands for better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports.

It comes a day after a French farm owner told The Daily Telegraph the country needed a celebrity “to do the same as Jeremy Clarkson” – who has gained plaudits for his Prime Video series shedding light on the issues farmers face as he attempts to run his own farm in Oxfordshire.

In a message written in French, Clarkson said on X, formerly known as Twitter: “French farmers. I bet no one has ever said that before, but good luck, coming from England.”

Protesting farmers camped out at barricades around Paris on Tuesday using tractors and mounds of hay bales to block highways leading to the French capital – which is set to host the Olympics in six months.

In a general policy speech at the National Assembly, France’s newly appointed prime minister Gabriel Attal said he is implementing controls on foreign food products in order to guarantee fair competition.

France Farmers Protests
Farmers occupy the highway in Jossigny, east of Paris, with protesting farmers camped out at barricades around Paris (Christophe Ena/AP/PA)

He also said food retailers who do not comply with a law meant to ensure a fair share of revenues for farmers will be fined, with immediate effect.

Clarkson’s comment comes after he told The News Agents podcast in 2022 that he believes food prices should be double what they are.

At the time, he told presenters Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel: “People simply don’t pay enough for their food. The one thing a government will never say ‘oh you’ve got to pay more for your food, you don’t pay enough’.”