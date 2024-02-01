EU overcomes Hungary veto threat to seal £42bn aid package for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News World

EU overcomes Hungary veto threat to seal £42bn aid package for Ukraine

By Press Association
(Alamy/PA)
(Alamy/PA)

Leaders of the 27 European Union countries have sealed a deal to provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros (£42 billion) in support for its war-ravaged economy after Hungary dropped weeks of threats to veto the measure.

European Council president Charles Michel said the agreement “locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine” and shows the EU’s determination “to support their future, to support freedom”.

The aid package — about two-thirds loans and one-third grants — is not intended to help fight off Russia. Apart from supporting the economy and paying for rebuilding, it is also aimed at setting Ukraine up for future EU membership.

Charles Michel
Charles Michel (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

The EU has a separate programme for funding arms and ammunition.

Almost two years after Russia invaded Ukraine, its economy is in chaos. The first months after the 2022 invasion saw the country lose a third of its economic output to wartime destruction and occupation by Russia, which controls Ukraine’s heartland of heavy industry.

Inflation soared to 26% because the central bank had to print money to cover budget gaps.

The economy rebounded last year, but Ukraine spends almost all the money it brings in through taxes to fund the war. That leaves a huge deficit because other bills must also be paid, including pensions and salaries for teachers, doctors, nurses and state employees.

Political infighting in the EU and the US has held up funding, with a combined total of more than 100 billion dollars (£78 billion) is at stake.

Mr Michel said the EU’s move would also send “a signal to the American taxpayers”, which could help the Biden administration in its efforts to get a Ukraine support package through Congress.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the assistance, saying that continued financial help from the EU would strengthen Ukraine’s long-term economic stability, “which is no less important than military assistance and sanctions pressure on Russia”.

His country could receive the first tranche of money as soon as March, once the European Parliament has endorsed the deal.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the EU leader with the closest ties to Russia, raised objections to the financial aid in December and blocked its adoption. He had threatened to do the same in recent days.

The populist leader’s government has been in a dispute with the European Commission over Hungary’s alleged democratic backsliding. Some of his country’s own funding was withheld as a result.

In December, the 26 other EU leaders agreed that the package would run from 2024 to 2027. They also agreed to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, which Mr Orban reluctantly accepted.

But the aid package was part of a review of the EU’s continuing seven-year budget, which requires unanimous approval.

Viktor Orban
Viktor Orban (Denes Erdos/AP)

To help assuage Mr Orban, the leaders agreed that the commission would review the budget in two years, if deemed necessary, but such a review would not include an opportunity for a future veto.

Mr Orban cast the decision as a victory, tweeting: “Mission accomplished. Hungary’s funds will not end up in Ukraine and we have a control mechanism at the end of the first and the second year. Our position on the war in Ukraine remains unchanged: we need a ceasefire and peace talks.”

Some leaders had earlier lashed out at Mr Orban, accusing the Hungarian leader of blackmail and playing political games.

“There is no problem with the so-called Ukraine fatigue issue. We have Orban fatigue now in Brussels,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters.

“I can’t understand. I can’t accept this very strange and very egoistic game of Viktor Orban.”