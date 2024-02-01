Jennifer Coolidge says 2 Broke Girls co-star Garrett Morris taught her gratitude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jennifer Coolidge says 2 Broke Girls co-star Garrett Morris taught her gratitude

By Press Association
Garrett Morris attends a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Garrett Morris attends a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Coolidge has said 2 Broke Girls co-star star Garrett Morris set an example to be “grateful for very moment” while on set, as he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The US actor, known for his originating role on Saturday Night Live (SNL), received the honour in the category of television during a rainy ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday – which also marked his 87th birthday.

“Beyond all of Garrett’s accomplishments, his true gift is who he is as a human being,” Emmy-winning actress Coolidge said, struggling to hold back her tears.

Garrett Morris Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jennifer Coolidge, left, and Garrett Morris attend a ceremony honouring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I was on this sitcom with Garrett, I wasn’t very grateful. We had to pull into the Warner Brothers’ lot and I parked behind Garrett and I didn’t want to get out of the car.

“I would wait until Garrett got out and he would come over to the side of my car door and he’d go ‘Jennifer, how lucky are we’.

“I just thought ‘oh my god, here is my exact opposite’ – someone who is grateful for every moment and he was so grateful to be an actor, so grateful to have the job.”

Coolidge said Morris helped her get out of the “jaded” views in her own head and appreciate the opportunities that she was afforded.

“You set such a good example, Garrett. You’re truly one of the most extraordinary people that I’ve ever met, you are a true gentleman, you’re the most elegant gentleman I have ever met,” she said.

“I’m so lucky to be here, so lucky to tell you how much I love you, how much you mean to me and what a great friend you are…you are the example of true class, you are an elegant man and I love you to death.”

Garrett Morris Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tichina Arnold praised Garrett Morris at the ceremony (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Born in New Orleans, Morris is famous for SNL’s original Not Ready For Prime Time Players alongside Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd and Gilda Radner.

Having trained at the Juilliard School of Music, Morris got his big break performing with the Harry Belafonte singers, where he remained for a decade.

It was during this time that he branched into acting, appearing in musicals both on and off Broadway, including Porgy And Bess, Show Boat, and The Great White Hope.

Memorable performances in TV comedies included starring in The Jamie Foxx Show, Family Guy and Martin.

Garrett Morris Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Tichina Arnold, left, and Garrett Morris attend a ceremony honouring Morris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

On Thursday, the cast of Martin reunited on stage to celebrate Morris, including Carl Anthony Payne II, Jon Gries and Michael Colyar, as Tichina Arnold led a rendition of Happy Birthday.

Arnold said: “I was looking up your line of work and my finger got tired from scrolling but from the day I met you on Martin back in 1991, Garrett, I was excited, but for him to be just a beautiful human being, (he) treated everybody cool.

“His energy was just infectious, his professionalism was infectious, for Garrett he talked to us, he told us stories…of his tenacity and finally being here today and getting his just rewards – he deserves this.”

His other TV credits include roles in This Is Us, Scandal, All Of Us, and Shameless.