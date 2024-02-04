Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal ability to be ‘very chaotic’ after boosting title bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal ability to be ‘very chaotic’ after boosting title bid

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after his side’s win over Liverpool (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after his side’s win over Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are ready to bring some chaos to the Premier League title race.

The Gunners moved to within two points of leaders Liverpool with a thrilling 3-1 win over the Reds at Emirates Stadium.

“We are there, that’s for sure. We want to continue to be there,” said the jubilant Arsenal boss.

Arsenal v Liverpool – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Martinelli (left) took advantage of a Liverpool defensive mistake to put Arsenal back in front (John Walton/PA)

“We’ve been really consistent all season, if not you aren’t where we are today. We take it game by game, the availability of the squad is going to be crucial.

“We have learned that from last season. Let’s try to make that happen.”

Two errors from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker cost the visitors dearly.

The Gunners had gifted the Reds an equaliser as a Gabriel Magalhaes own goal on the stroke of half-time cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener.

But a mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allowed Gabriel Martinelli to round off a fine individual performance by re-establishing Arsenal’s lead before substitute Leandro Trossard fired straight through the goalkeeper’s legs in stoppage time.

“It was an extraordinary game,” added Arteta. “An incredible performance from the players and our people. That’s the best atmosphere I’ve seen all season. We demanded that.

“We had to go to a different level and connect it again to the demands that this league has. I think the players left absolutely everything.

“They put their heart and soul in every single ball. I cannot be any prouder because I know how hard it is to beat this team, how much you have to suffer and how much you have to process to do what we did on the ball. So big thank you.

“Control is not really a word I like. I like dominance and not allowing teams to breathe more than control.

“In which part of the pitch that happens is the most important thing for me but, yes, we can be very chaotic in open spaces and can create a lot of issues playing in different ways.

“That is another weapon that we have.”

Liverpool, who also lost defender Ibrahima Konate to a late red card, will be overtaken by Manchester City if they win their two games in hand.

Arsenal v Liverpool – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will lose top spot if Manchester City win their games in hand (John Walton/PA)

But boss Jurgen Klopp insisted: “At the final whistle I didn’t think for a second about the number of games left for City.

“We have to play to our potential and deal with difficulties around the games and play with our soul on the pitch and we will see where it ends up.

“I am not nervous now because of two games in hand for City. We expect them always to win their games. Nothing really changes. We would have loved to win here but we were not good enough.

“Today, nobody celebrates as champions and nobody is relegated. We have time to create our own destiny.

“Today, everything went against us. We got a red card, and they didn’t get a red card. Some situations could have been different. But its done, I don’t care about it anymore.”