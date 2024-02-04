Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue score early wins at 2024 Grammy awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue score early wins at 2024 Grammy awards

By Press Association
Finneas and Billie Eilish accept the award for best song written for visual media during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue are among the first music stars to win prizes at the 2024 Grammy awards during the pre-telecast ceremony.

The 66th annual ceremony is being held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, with the main ceremony presented by comedian Trevor Noah – marking his fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

US star Eilish and her songwriting brother Finneas O’Connell appeared onstage to accept the best song written for visual media for their hit track What Was I Made For? from the Barbie album.

She said she is “just in awe” and “grateful every second of my life” for the recognition she has received over the years, adding “I am shocked”.

The 22-year-old also thanked Barbie director Greta Gerwig and producer-turned-star Margot Robbie for allowing her to make the song, which “saved me a little bit”.

O’Connell also thanked their father who worked as a construction worker at Mattel Corporation “to keep food on the table” for most of their childhood.

Eilish added: “Mum, you are my idol, inspiration and I would not be anything without you.”

Meanwhile Australian singer-songwriter Minogue was also honoured for best pop dance recording for hit Padam Padam, which went viral last summer.

66th Annual Grammy Awards – Press Room
Lostboy poses in the press room with the award for best dance/electronic recording for Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue during the 66th annual Grammy Awards (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The 55-year-old was not present in person to collect the gong, but the song’s British producer Peter Rycroft, known professionally as Lostboy, appeared on stage and in the winners’ room after the win.

He said: “This is such a unique process on this song, it started as an idea with a friend who I wrote it with originally and we built up a fairly rough demo and it got into the hands of Kylie.

“She is such a powerhouse, she recorded her own vocals in her hotel room and sent me the project – she is very hands on and very collaborative.”

The Grammy pre-telecast ceremony also kicked off with a win for SZA and Phoebe Bridgers.

The US musicians won the Grammy for best pop duo for track Ghost In The Machine, while British star Fred Again was awarded best dance/electronic music album for Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022).

The best music video Grammy was awarded to a project created for The Beatles song I’m Only Sleeping, which featured 1,300 oil paintings by British filmmaker and animator Em Cooper.

Cooper thanked the Fab Four as she accepted the prize at the premiere ceremony.

While a documentary on the late David Bowie, titled Moonage Daydream, has taken home the best music film prize.

Filmmaker Brett Morgen hailed the Heroes singer as the “single greatest artist who has walked the face of this Earth” as he accepted the gong.

Later in the winners’ room, Morgen said: “Most of what I am right now in my career… has come from David Bowie.

“David’s appreciation for life, the idea that every day, every moment is an opportunity for growth and to never waste a moment is something that has been deeply inspiring.”

The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+.