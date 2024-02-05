Estee Lauder cuts 3% to 5% of global workforce as sales and profits slide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Estee Lauder cuts 3% to 5% of global workforce as sales and profits slide

By Press Association
Estee Lauder announced it is cutting 3% to 5% of its global workforce (Pat Wellenbach/AP)
Estee Lauder is cutting 3% to 5% of its global workforce, as the cosmetics giant aims to increase profits and become more nimble in a challenging international environment.

The layoffs were announced on Monday as the New York company reported falling profits and revenue in the second quarter, dragged down by sluggish sales in China.

The downsizing, which will affect as many as 3,100 workers, will be made by July, Estee Lauder said.

The company employed 62,000 workers worldwide, according to its latest regulatory filing.

The company, whose brands include Clinique and La Mer, said it expects to take restructuring and other charges of between 500 million dollars (£400 million) and 700 million dollars (£560 million), before taxes, consisting of employee-related costs, contract terminations, asset write-offs and other costs associated with implementing the initiative.

Estee Lauder expects the job cuts to deliver annual savings of between 350 million dollars (£280 million) and 500 million dollars, before taxes, Estee Lauder said.

Estee Lauder joins a growing list of companies that have announced layoffs in recent weeks, including some well-known household names like Amazon, Google and UPS.

Yet American businesses and other employers added a blistering 353,000 jobs in January, the largest surge in hiring in a year even as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates repeatedly to cool the US economy and tame inflation.

Estee Lauder’s share rose more than 14%, or 19.36 dollars (£15.46) to 153.48 (£122.56) dollars in morning trading.