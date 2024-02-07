Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has interviewed Vladimir Putin, says Kremlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has interviewed Vladimir Putin, says Kremlin

By Press Association
Tucker Carlson (Richard Drew/AP)
Tucker Carlson (Richard Drew/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been interviewed by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Kremlin confirmed.

It is Mr Putin’s first interview with a Western journalist since the beginning of his full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

Carlson on Tuesday released a video from Moscow in which he said he would be interviewing the Russian president.

He claimed that Western journalists had interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky multiple times but could not be “bothered” to interview Mr Putin.

Mr Putin has heavily limited his contact with international media since he launched the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool/AP)

Russian authorities have cracked down on media since the invasion, forcing independent Russian outlets to close and ordering a number of foreign reporters to leave the country.

Two journalists working for US news organisations – The Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Alsu Kurmasheva – are in jail on charges they reject.

Mr Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Carlson had been chosen for the interview because “he has a position which differs” from other English-language media.

Mr Peskov also rejected Carlson’s suggestion that no Western journalists had submitted requests to interview Mr Putin, saying the Kremlin has received many requests from large Western television channels and newspapers which, he asserted, “take a one-sided position”.

Carlson’s position, Mr Peskov said, “is in no way pro-Russian, nor pro-Ukrainian, but rather pro-American”.

The interview, Carlson said in his video, will be distributed for free on his website and on X, formerly Twitter.

Carlson, who was sacked by Fox News in April, announced he was starting his own streaming service in December.

Russian state media on Wednesday extensively covered Carlson’s visit.

Vladimir Solovyev, one of Russia’s most famous television hosts, said the interview would “break through the blockade and the narrative that exists” in Western media which, he said, focuses on “Putin’s unprovoked, brutal invasion of Ukraine”.

Solovyev, whose show is often critical of Western media, said Carlson is “feared” because he does not align with that narrative.

Carlson worked at Fox News for more than a decade and hosted a show where he discussed conspiracy theories about Russia and the January 6 insurrection.

Fox offered no explanation for his sacking.