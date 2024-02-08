Russian politician urging peace in Ukraine rejected as presidential candidate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian politician urging peace in Ukraine rejected as presidential candidate

By Press Association
Boris Nadezhdin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Boris Nadezhdin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russia’s main election authority has refused to allow a politician opposing Moscow’s military action in Ukraine on the ballot for the upcoming presidential election.

Boris Nadezhdin, a local legislator in a town near Moscow, was required by law to gather at least 100,000 signatures in support of his candidacy.

The Central Election Commission declared more than 9,000 signatures submitted by Mr Nadezhdin’s campaign invalid, which was enough to disqualify him.

Russia’s election rules say potential candidates can have no more than 5% of their submitted signatures thrown out.

Mr Nadezhdin, 60, has openly called for a halt to the conflict in Ukraine and for starting a dialogue with the West.

Thousands of Russians lined up across the country last month to sign papers in support of his candidacy, an unusual show of opposition sympathies in the country’s rigidly controlled political landscape.

Speaking at the Election Commission on Thursday, Mr Nadezhdin asked election authorities to postpone the decision and to give him more time to rebut their arguments, but they declined.

The politician said he would challenge his disqualification in court.

“It’s not me standing here,” Mr Nadezhdin said.

“Hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens who put their signatures down for me are behind me.”

The presidential election is scheduled for March 15-17.

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to win the election in March (Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool/AP)

President Vladimir Putin is almost certain to win re-election given his tight control of Russia’s political system.

Most of the opposition figures who might have challenged him have been either imprisoned or exiled abroad, and the vast majority of independent Russian media outlets have been banned.

Exiled opposition activists threw their weight behind Mr Nadezhdin last month, urging their supporters to sign his nomination petitions.

Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the Kremlin does not view Mr Nadezhdin as “a rival” for the incumbent president.