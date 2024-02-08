Nawaz Sharif strikes confident note in Pakistan vote marred by Khan imprisonment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nawaz Sharif strikes confident note in Pakistan vote marred by Khan imprisonment

By Press Association
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the country's parliamentary elections in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed confidence his party will win Thursday’s national election, a vote that has been marred by violence, deep political tensions and the imprisonment of a popular contender.

A day before the election, at least 30 people were killed in bombings at political offices, and sporadic attacks on Thursday appeared aimed at disrupting the balloting, including one that killed five police officers in a country beset by surging militancy.

A total mobile phone shutdown across the country drew condemnation from rights groups.

The violence, political feuding and a seemingly intractable economic crisis have left many voters disillusioned and raised questions about whether a new government can bring more stability to the troubled Western ally.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrives to cast his vote at a polling station for the country’s parliamentary elections, in Lahore, Pakistan
Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrives to cast his vote at a polling station for the country’s parliamentary elections, in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

But Mr Sharif brushed off suggestions his Pakistan Muslim League party might not win an outright majority in the parliament and would need to form a coalition to govern.

“For God’s sake, don’t mention a coalition government,” he said after casting his vote in the upscale Model Town neighbourhood of Lahore.

Though there were hours of polling still to go, he even suggested he was thinking about which posts would go to his family members – including his younger brother and former prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

“Once this election is over,” Nawaz Sharif said, “we will sit down and decide who is PM (prime minister) and who is CM (chief minister)” of Punjab province, a job that is regarded as a stepping stone to becoming premier.

The polls closed on Thursday evening, and ballot counting began.

Sikandar Sultan Raja, chief election commissioner, said officials would communicate the results to the oversight body by the early hours of Friday, with the outcome released to the public after that.

Deep political divisions make a coalition government seem more likely than Mr Sharif let on.

If no single party wins a simple majority, the first-placed gets a chance to form a coalition.

A man shows a ballot paper before casting his vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Jamrud, in the Khyber district, Pakistan
A man shows a ballot paper before casting his vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Jamrud, in the Khyber district, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Still, that Mr Sharif appears to be the main contender represents a remarkable reversal of fortunes for the three-time prime minister, who returned to the country last October after four years of self-imposed exile abroad to avoid serving prison sentences.

Within weeks of his return, his convictions were overturned, leaving him free to seek a fourth term in office.

His archrival, former prime minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, is behind bars and banned from running after a series of convictions, including some just days before the election.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 and now has more than 150 legal cases hanging over him.

His supporters believe the charges were trumped up as part of an effort to hobble the popular cricket star-turned-Islamist politician, who in his waning days in power began to criticise the country’s military, which has long played an outsized role in politics.

Candidates from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have been forced to run as independents after the Supreme Court and Election Commission said they cannot use the party symbol – a cricket bat.

In Pakistan, parties use symbols to help illiterate voters find them on the ballots.

Mr Khan is only allowed to watch the state broadcaster PTV in prison and he gets one newspaper a day, the English-language daily Dawn.

Women show their marked thumbs after casting their vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Karachi, Pakistan
Women show their marked thumbs after casting their vote at a polling station during the country’s parliamentary elections in Karachi, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

He planned to watch TV and read the paper on election day, his party said, and his lawyers will brief him when they get the chance to see him.

Political analyst Azim Chaudhry referred to the way Mr Khan’s party was treated as “pre-poll rigging”.

“The whole election process seems to be a coronation,” he said.

The only other real contender is the Pakistan People’s Party.

It has a power base in the south and is led by a rising star in national politics – Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The Sharifs and Mr Bhutto-Zardari are traditional rivals but have joined forces against Mr Khan in the past.

Analysts predict the race will come down to the parties of Nawaz Sharif and Mr Bhutto-Zardari, who is unlikely to secure the premiership on his own, but he could be part of a Sharif-led coalition.

