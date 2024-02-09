Pep Guardiola warns Man City ‘to be ready’ for lunchtime clash with Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola warns Man City ‘to be ready’ for lunchtime clash with Everton

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola’s side take on Everton this weekend (Adam Davy/PA).
Pep Guardiola has brushed off talk of his Manchester City side returning to the top of the Premier League as they prepare to host struggling Everton.

The champions can take over at the summit – for a few hours at least – if they beat the Toffees in their Saturday lunchtime encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet after having difficulties against the Merseysiders in the past – Everton claimed a 1-1 draw in Manchester last season – the City manager is taking nothing for granted.

Guardiola said: “We have to continue like we have done for many years. I said when our results were not good that our level was more than decent, we were playing good.

“It has been similar all season, but tomorrow we wake up and go direct to play a football game at 12.30, so we have to be ready.

“Since arriving, Everton always took results here. I don’t know why – maybe because they are good. So we have to be ready.

“Hopefully it’s going to go well, but last season we could not win.”

Everton have not won in the Premier League since mid-December and, having been deducted 10 points for breaching financial regulations, head to the Etihad in the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche’s Everton have not won in the Premier League since December (Peter Byrne/PA).

Everton are also facing another charge that could bring further punishment and boss Sean Dyche has raised the question of why his club’s cases appear to have been dealt with quicker than City’s.

City were charged with 115 breaches of regulations 12 months ago, but their case is still to be heard.

Guardiola did not want to discuss this matter as he held his pre-match press conference on Friday.

The Spaniard said: “I know my opinion about that. I have spoken many times. I don’t have anything else to add. We wait.”

City danger men Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are set to start their first home game together this season.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne (right) are set to start for City
Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne (right) are set to start for City (Nick Potts/PA).

De Bruyne has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury, while Haaland is only two games into his comeback from a foot problem.

Guardiola has previously said he does not necessarily think City will play any better with the pair back in tandem but is convinced they will win more matches.

He said: “It’s simple. They are players that win games by themselves.

“When one player scores 60 goals, it helps you to win games. When you play with a player that makes a thousand million assists and goals, it helps you to win games.

“You don’t have to study at Harvard or Yale to understand that.”