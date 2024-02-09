Former TikTok executive sues company, alleging gender and age discrimination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former TikTok executive sues company, alleging gender and age discrimination

By Press Association
Katie Puris alleges that bosses at TikTok parent company ByteDance claimed older people are ‘less willing to change’ (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Katie Puris alleges that bosses at TikTok parent company ByteDance claimed older people are ‘less willing to change’ (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

A former TikTok executive has filed a lawsuit against the social media platform, alleging she was retaliated against and fired from her position because the company’s owners in China determined she “lacked the docility and meekness” required of female employees.

Katie Puris, who was the global head of brand and creative at TikTok, alleged in a lawsuit filed this week in a Manhattan federal court that she was fired in 2022 after making internal complaints about gender and age discrimination linked to what she called a preference among company executives for hiring young people.

According to the complaint, Ms Puris also reported an incident of sexual harassment at an offsite TikTok event, which she says the company did not respond to appropriately and led her to miss a TikTok event that the alleged harasser was expected to attend.

Katie Puris was the global head of brand and creative at TikTok (Yui Mok/PA)

Both TikTok and its parent company ByteDance in Beijing, which is listed as a defendant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the lawsuit, Ms Puris’ attorneys claim she was given positive performance reviews after joining TikTok in late 2019 and was eventually invited to participate in bi-weekly meetings with ByteDance’s chairman Lidong Zhang the following year.

The lawsuit claims Mr Zhang was displeased with the presentations Ms Puris gave “because she celebrated her team’s successes and achievements, which he felt was inappropriate because he believes that women should always remain humble and express modesty”.

Ms Puris alleges the company eventually began micromanaging her team and recommending their projects for cancellation.

Furthermore, the complaint states that during a leadership meeting in 2021 where Ms Puris was in attendance, Yiming Zhang, ByteDance’s chief executive at the time, said he would rather hire a young inexperienced person because older people are “less willing to change, less innovative and slower”.

The lawsuit says Ms Puris, who was nearing 50 at the time, expressed her concerns to the head of global human resources at TikTok.

The company attributed her firing to “performance reasons”, the complaint said.