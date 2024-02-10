Pakistan hits back at election criticism and insists phone curbs were necessary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pakistan hits back at election criticism and insists phone curbs were necessary

By Press Association
Supporters of former prime mnister Nawaz Sharif’ party ‘Pakistan Muslim League-N’ celebrate (KM Chaudary/AP)
Supporters of former prime mnister Nawaz Sharif' party 'Pakistan Muslim League-N' celebrate (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistan has hit back at criticism over the conduct of its parliamentary elections, which were held amid sporadic militant attacks and an unprecedented stoppage of all mobile phone services.

The strongly worded reaction from the Foreign Ministry insisted the vote was peaceful and successful.

The US State Department said that Thursday’s vote was held under undue restrictions on freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

The European Union has also said it regrets the lack of a level playing field due to the inability of some political actors to contest the elections.

Pakistan Elections
A showing showing results of the parliamentary elections at Pakistan Election Commission headquarters (Anjum Naveed/AP)

The ministry said it was surprised by “the negative tone of some of these statements, which neither take into account the complexity of the electoral process, nor acknowledge the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by tens of millions of Pakistanis”.

It said such statements “ignore the undeniable fact that Pakistan has held general elections, peacefully and successfully, while dealing with serious security threats resulting primarily from foreign sponsored terrorism”.

It said there was no nationwide internet shutdown and “only mobile services were suspended for the day to avoid terrorist incidents on polling day”.

In Thursday’s vote, no political party gained a simple majority and independent candidates backed by imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan took a lead in the vote count.

Pakistan Elections Who’s Who
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (KM Chaudary/AP)

It forced Mr Khan’s main rival, three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, to announce plans to try to form a coalition government. Mr Khan was disqualified from running because of criminal convictions.

Candidates backed by Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 100 out of the 266 seats up for grabs in the National Assembly. Mr Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party captured 71 seats.

Also on Saturday, the leader of a political party was wounded and two police officers killed in a clash in the country’s north west.

The violence broke out in North Waziristan when Mohsin Dawar and his supporters tried to march toward an army facility while protesting over delays in announcing the election result, police official Zahid Khan said.