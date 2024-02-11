Iran marks 45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid wider Mid East tensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iran marks 45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid wider Mid East tensions

By Press Association
Iran has marked the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid tensions gripping the wider Middle East over Israel’s continued war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip (Vahid Salemi/AP)
Iran marked the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Sunday amid ongoing tensions in the wider Middle East over Israel’s continued war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of Iranians marched through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons and banners carrying revolutionary and religious slogans.

In Tehran, crowds waved Iranian flags, chanted slogans, and carried placards with the traditional “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” written on them.

Iran Revolution Anniversary
Demonstrators in Tehran burn a US flag during their annual rally commemorating Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Some burned US and Israeli flags, a common practice in pro-government rallies.

Processions started out from several points, converging at Azadi Square.

The military displayed a range of its missiles, including the Qassem Soleimani and Sejjil ballistic missiles, and the Simorgh satellite carrier in the square, where people took selfies with them.

During the celebrations, a paratrooper jumped from a plane while displaying a Palestinian flag.

Iran Revolution Anniversary
An Iranian paratrooper carrying a huge Palestinian flag floats near the Azadi (Freedom) monument tower in Tehran (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Many high-ranking Iranian officials attended the celebrations in Tehran, including hardline President Ebrahim Raisi.

He addressed the crowds in Azadi Square and called on the United Nations – in a speech broadcast by state TV – to expel “the Zionist regime”, as the crowds chanted “Death to Israel”.

Mr Raisi also said “the bombing of Gaza has to be stopped as soon as possible”.

The commander of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, General Mohammad Salami, and General Esmail Ghaani, the head of the expeditionary force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, also took part in the celebrations, while the head of the judiciary body, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, was at the rally in the central city of Isfahan.

Iran Revolution Anniversary
Domestically-built missiles and a satellite carrier were on display in Azadi (Freedom) Square in Tehran (Vahid Salemi/AP)

There was a heavy security presence in major cities across the country.

The anniversary came a month after a deadly attack by the extremist Islamic State group in the central city of Kerman that left at least 95 people dead during commemorations for prominent Iranian general Qassem Soleimani whom the US killed in a drone strike in 2020.

Iran has tried to blame the US and Israel for the attack as the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip continued.

The Islamic Republic launched missile attacks on Iraq and Syria. It then struck alleged anti-Iran Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl targets in nuclear-armed Pakistan, which responded with its own strikes on Iran, further raising tensions in a region inflamed by the Israel-Hamas war.

Iran Revolution Anniversary
Demonstrators in Tehran burn a representation of the Israeli flag during the annual rally commemorating Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Earlier in January, a drone attack killed three US troops in Jordan, which an umbrella group for Iran-backed factions known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed.

The US said it held Tehran responsible. Iran threatened to “decisively respond” to any US attack on the Islamic Republic.

The Islamic Revolution began with widespread unrest in Iran over the rule of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The shah, secretly terminally-ill with cancer, fled the country in January 1979.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini then returned from exile and the government fell on February 11 1979, after days of mass demonstrations and confrontations between protesters and security forces.