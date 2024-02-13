Man banned from panda park for life for throwing ‘objects’ into enclosure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man banned from panda park for life for throwing ‘objects’ into enclosure

By Press Association
A man who threw unspecified objects into a giant panda enclosure in Chengdu, China, has become the latest visitor to be given a lifetime ban (Andy Wong/AP)
A man has been banned from one of China’s leading panda centres for life after throwing unspecified “objects” into an enclosure.

A notice from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding did not identify the objects, but said feeding pandas may cause them harm.

It added that the panda appeared to be unharmed, and identified the visitor as a 53-year-old man with the family name Gao.

“In view of Gao’s uncivilised visit and his behaviour that may cause harm to giant pandas, he is prohibited from entering the panda base for life,” the notice said.

The Chengdu centre has previously imposed lifetime bans for feeding pandas.

A man who fed bamboo shoots to panda cubs in an activity area and a woman who gave them peanuts were barred for life last August.

Other visitors have been banned for one or five years for offences such as throwing water at a panda or banging hard on enclosure windows, according to state media reports.

The giant panda has become a national symbol for China, loaned to zoos around the world.

President Xi Jinping, on a visit to the US last year, called them “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples”.

The breeding centre in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, is a popular tourist destination.

A total of 34 pandas were born last year at two bases in Sichuan, including the one in Chengdu. Some made a special appearance recently as part of this month’s Lunar New Year festivities.

“The national treasure has strict dietary standards,” the Chengdu Research Base wrote in its notice, requesting visitors to be civilised and lead by example.