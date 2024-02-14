Democrats cut Republican majority in Congress with special election win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Democrats cut Republican majority in Congress with special election win

By Press Association
Tom Suozzi won the election in New York’s third congressional district (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)
Tom Suozzi won the election in New York's third congressional district (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

The Democrats have narrowed the slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives after winning a special election in New York.

Democrat Tom Suozzi defeated Republican Mazi Pilip in Tuesday’s election for New York’s third congressional district, called after Republican George Santos was expelled from Congress, to retake a seat he held for three terms before running unsuccessfully for governor.

The victory gives Democrats a much-needed win in New York City’s Long Island suburbs, where the Republicans have showed surprising strength in recent elections.

Mr Suozzi, a political centrist, has leaned into some of the same issues that Republicans have used to bash Democrats, calling for tougher US border policies and a rollback of New York laws that made it tougher for judges to detain criminal suspects awaiting trial.

Supporters of Tom Suozzi cheer while watching live updates (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

His win will likely reassure Democrats they can perform well in suburban communities across the nation, which will be critical to the party’s efforts to retake control of the US House and re-elect President Joe Biden.

Forecasting for November could be complicated given that turnout, already expected to be low, was potentially hampered by a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the district on election day.

In the short term, the result could be a factor in ultra-tight votes in the House, where Republicans hold just a 219-212 majority.

House Republicans voted on Tuesday night to impeach Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by a single vote, punishing the Biden administration over its border policies.

The unusual midwinter election became necessary after Mr Santos was ousted by his colleagues in December, partway through his first term.

He won office in what had been a reliably Democratic district partly by falsely portraying himself as an American success story — a son of working-class immigrants who made himself into a wealthy Wall Street dealmaker.

But many elements of Santos’ life story were later exposed as fabrications and he was indicted on multiple charges including allegations he stole money from Republican donors. He has pleaded not guilty.

Democrats and Republicans will get a chance to fight over the congressional seat again in November’s general election, although the state’s congressional districts are set to be redrawn again in the next few months because of a court order.

New York is expected to play an outsize role in determining control of Congress this year, with competitive races in multiple contests around New York City.