One person dead and multiple injured in shooting near Kansas City Chiefs parade

One person has died and there are multiple injuries after shots were fired near the scene of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

A video on social media showed armed officers rush into Union Station on a day supporters gathered near the building at the end of the NFL side’s parade route.

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed that one person had died and two armed people had been taken into custody following the incident.

Police cordon off the area around Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

Kansas City Police Department chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference: “At the conclusion of the Chiefs’ rally today, there were shots fired on the west side of Union Station.

“Immediately, officers responded to the area, took two people into custody and also immediately rendered life-sustaining aid to those victims.

“We’re still gathering information on the number and the status of victims. We know that one of the victims is deceased.

“Right now, we have up to 10 to 15 injured. We do not have an exact number of people who were victims of a gunshot wound.”

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed their players, coaches and staff were all safe and accounted for.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the team said in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.

“We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

“At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.

“We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Chiefs players and staff were celebrating beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years.

Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media, saying: “Praying for Kansas City.”

Law enforcement officers arrive at the scene after a shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ parade (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Linebacker Drue Tranquill posted: “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Offensive lineman Trey Smith thanked first responders, adding: “You’re the ones who should be celebrated today.”

Earlier, the city had been in party mode as Super Bowl MVP Mahomes and team-mate Travis Kelce took centre stage on a platform near Union Station.

Mahomes had told a cheering crowd the Chiefs were going for a “three-peat” next season while Kelce led the supporters in some chanting.