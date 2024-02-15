Four civilians killed as Russia launches widespread missile attack on Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Four civilians killed as Russia launches widespread missile attack on Ukraine

By Press Association
Firefighters examine the site of a Russian missile attack that hit an apartment building in Kharkiv (Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Sunyiehubov Office/ via AP)
Firefighters examine the site of a Russian missile attack that hit an apartment building in Kharkiv (Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Sunyiehubov Office/ via AP)

Russia fired cruise and ballistic missiles at a broad area of Ukraine early on Thursday, hitting multiple regions hours after a midnight strike in the country’s north east killed four people in an apartment building, authorities said.

Meanwhile, inside Russia, officials said Ukraine fired rockets against the border city of Belgorod, where five people were killed, including a child, and 18 people have been injured.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said five of the injured are children.

The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said a shopping centre and a school stadium were hit in the missile attack.

Russia Ukraine War
An apartment building in Kharkiv region was severely damaged in the attack (Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office/ via AP)

“There are many casualties: dead and wounded,” he said on Telegram.

Air defence systems destroyed 14 rockets over the wider Belgorod region on Thursday, Russia’s ministry of defence said.

It said Ukraine launched them from a RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system around midday local time.

Belgorod city, 25 miles north of the Ukrainian border, has been a regular target of Ukrainian fire, putting its residents on edge.

Dozens of people were killed and injured in an attack there over Russia’s New Year holiday weekend.

Those assaults have undermined President Vladimir Putin’s attempts to reassure Russians that life in the country is largely going on as normal.

In Ukraine, five people were injured in the night-time attack on the city of Chuhuiv, in the Kharkiv border region, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Hours later, missiles the targeted the capital Kyiv, the southern Zaporizhzhia region and Lviv in western Ukraine, among other places.

The Ukrainian air force said it intercepted 13 of the 26 missiles fired across the country.

Frequent Russian long-range bombardments are occurring as the almost two-year war has become bogged down in mostly trench and artillery warfare, which is destructive but is not bringing much change to the 930-mile front line.

The Russian missiles used on Thursday included Iskander ballistic missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, guided aviation missiles and adapted S-300 anti-aircraft missiles.

Ukraine has also struck targets in Russian territory deep behind the front line. A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia’s Kursk region after an attack by a Ukrainian drone, governor Roman Starovoit said on Thursday. There were no casualties, he said.

The Russian bombardment came a day after Ukraine’s military said it used high-tech naval drones to sink a Russian navy ship in the Black Sea, in what would be a significant success for Ukraine 10 days before the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on February 24 2022.