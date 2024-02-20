US politicans vote to ban celebratory gunfire days after Chiefs’ parade shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

US politicans vote to ban celebratory gunfire days after Chiefs’ parade shooting

By Press Association
Law enforcement personnel clear the area around Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas on City (Reed Hoffmann/AP)
Law enforcement personnel clear the area around Union Station following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas on City (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

The US state of Missouri’s House of Representatives passed a law on Monday to ban celebratory gunfire in cities, less than a week after a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

Kansas City police have said the shooting appeared to stem from a dispute between several people and not celebratory gunfire.

One woman was killed and 22 people were injured.

About half of the injured people were under the age of 16.

Chiefs Parade Shooting
People view a memorial dedicated to the victims of last week’s mass shooting in front of Union Station (Charlie Riedel/AP)

But the largely bipartisan-supported bill on celebratory gunfire represents a rare effort to regulate guns in a state with some of the most expansive laws on firearm ownership.

Both sides of the House used Monday’s debate on the measure to fight over the best way to address last week’s shooting and gun violence more broadly.

Kansas City politician Patty Lewis spoke through tears as she described hiding in an alcove to avoid being trampled.

“What made me most sad was fear that nothing was going to happen,” Ms Lewis said, referencing state gun laws.

“I’ve seen it happen over and over.”

Fellow member of the House Ben Baker spoke against reacting emotionally to the shooting as opposing politicians shouted at him from across the House floor.

“There’s always a call for stricter gun laws. It’s the almost immediate reaction by many in this body when something happens like this,” Mr Baker said.

“But the fact is, no law that we could pass in this body would have prevented the terrible tragedy that happened last week.”

The vote came in at 120-26 to make shooting a firearm within city limits a misdemeanour for the first offence, with exceptions.

The measure was named after 11-year-old Blair Shanahan Lane, who was dancing with a sparkler on July 4 2011, outside her suburban Kansas City home and was struck in the neck by a stray bullet.

Missouri politicians had passed Blair’s Law last year as part of a sweeping crime-related bill, but Republican governor Mike Parson vetoed the legislation.

He cited issues with other crime provisions in the bill unrelated to celebratory gunfire.

Republican representative Chad Perkins slammed the Democrats on Monday for voting against the bill last year, highlighting tensions between the two parties.

“I am disgusted at the hypocrisy from the other side,” Mr Perkins yelled into a microphone.

Chiefs Parade Triumph and Terror
Police following a shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

“It is this side that voted for a gun bill.”

Majority Leader Jon Patterson, who lives in a Kansas City suburb, told reporters that House Republicans are “pretty adamant” in their support for “law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights”.

But he said politicians should be open to wide-ranging policy solutions in response to the shooting.

“What happened last week was tragic,” Mr Patterson said.

“So we should be willing to look at gun policy, social policy, mental health policy, public safety and crime policy to address those problems.”