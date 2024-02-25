Caribbean leaders meet Haiti’s prime minister following violent protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Caribbean leaders meet Haiti’s prime minister following violent protests

By Press Association
A woman runs past burning tyres as people protest against Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry earlier in February (Odelyn Joseph/AP)
A woman runs past burning tyres as people protest against Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry earlier in February (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

Caribbean leaders met embattled Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday to talk about his country’s unrelenting gang violence, with one top official noting that his continued presence as head of government remains a main stumbling block to progress.

Bahamian Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell told The Associated Press that opposition leaders and other groups in Haiti oppose Mr Henry as prime minister, even as the regional trade bloc known as Caricom keeps trying to help change the country’s situation.

Mr Mitchell said the international community also questions how the country would function if Haiti’s prime minister resigns or is removed, adding that “there needs to be a political solution”.

In brief comments to the AP, Mr Henry said calls for his removal are a power grab, and that nothing will happen “unless we work together”.

Earlier this month, demonstrators across Haiti organised protests that turned violent as they demanded that Mr Henry resign.

Mr Mitchell spoke to the AP after meeting with Mr Henry and other Caribbean leaders behind closed doors in Guyana before a four-day Caricom summit in the South American country.

Officials including US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian A Nichols are expected to attend.

Mr Mitchell said that Caribbean leaders were scheduled to meet with Ms Thomas-Greenfield on Monday morning.

“Haiti is the only topic. Nothing else, really,” he said.

In a statement on Sunday, Haiti’s government said Mr Henry would attend the Caricom summit, which will host talks about the participation of Caribbean countries to help boost a UN-backed deployment of Kenyan police officers to help fight gang violence.

Nations including Jamaica, the Bahamas, Belize, Burundi, Chad and Senegal have said they plan to send forces.

After the Caricom summit, officials said Mr Henry is scheduled to travel to Nairobi, Kenya, to “finalise the modalities” of the deployment, which has been halted by a court order.

Mr Mitchell said the international community has pledged more than 100 million dollars (£78.9 million) for the mission to Haiti, with the US pledging another 200 million dollars, adding that the political situation remains problematic.

US and UN officials said in a recent statement that Ms Thomas-Greenfield “will continue to rally global support” while at the summit, and “reiterate the urgency of establishing a credible and inclusive path toward elections to enable the return to democratic order for the Haitian people”.