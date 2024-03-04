Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister

By Press Association
President Arif Alvi, right, administers the oath of office to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Pakistan’s President Office via AP)
Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister on Monday after being elected a day earlier in a raucous parliamentary session.

He held the same position from April 2022 to August 2023, replacing arch-rival Imran Khan, who was kicked out of the job after a no-confidence vote.

Mr Shehbaz is the younger brother of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan New Prime Minsiter
Officials in Pakistan’s National Assembly electedShehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister for the second time (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File)

His appointment is controversial because his opponents claimed parliamentary elections held last month were rigged in his favour.

Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the PTI, insists it did better in the poll but that electoral theft and other irregularities deprived it of a parliamentary majority.

Mr Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party, the PML-N, did not win enough seats to form a government but went into coalition with others to get a majority, clearing his path to a second premiership.

He secured 201 votes in parliament to become prime minister, defeating the PTI-backed candidate Omar Ayub, who got 92 votes.

Pakistan New Prime Minister
Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is congratulated by his elder brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif following his appointment, at a parliament session (National Assembly Office via AP)

Monday’s swearing-in ceremony was held in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

Mr Sharif pledged to perform his duties and functions with honesty and loyalty and always for the country’s independence, “integrity, stability, and for the sake of unity”.

But stability and unity are in short supply in Pakistani politics, and Mr Sharif has a tough task of bringing lawmakers together to steer the country through challenging times.

The first two sessions of parliament have been chaotic and noisy, with the opposition shouting and jeering at the new government because of their election grievances.

Mr Sharif is the 24th prime minister in Pakistan’s 77-year history.