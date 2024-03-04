Russian court upholds decision barring anti-Ukraine war hopeful from election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russian court upholds decision barring anti-Ukraine war hopeful from election

By Press Association
Boris Nadezhdin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Boris Nadezhdin (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russia’s Supreme Court has upheld a ruling barring liberal politician Boris Nadezhdin from running in the upcoming presidential election.

Mr Nadezhdin, a city council member in the town of Dolgoprudny near Moscow, was nominated by the Civic Initiative party to run in an election President Vladimir Putin is all but set to win.

He has been vocal against the war in Ukraine, gaining support among opposition-minded Russians.

In a statement on social media, Mr Nadezhdin said he would continue to appeal over his case.

“We’re now writing a complaint to the presidium of the Supreme Court. From there we’re only one step away from the Constitutional Court,” he wrote.

“For now, we are guided by Russian law.”

Mr Nadezhdin’s backer, the Civic Initiative party, does not have representatives in the parliament.

Russian election law requires such candidates to attain at least 100,000 signatures to qualify to run for the presidency.

Mr Nadezhdin secured 105,000 signatures after his call for a halt to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine became a key part of his campaign.

However, on February 21, Russia’s Central Election Commission declared more than 9,000 of the signatures submitted by Mr Nadezhdin’s campaign invalid — enough to disqualify him from the race.

In Russia, potential candidates can have no more than 5% of their submitted signatures invalidated.

So far, four candidates have been approved to contest the March 15-17 election, including Mr Putin.

The other three are nominated by Kremlin-friendly parties represented in parliament and viewed by many as token contenders.