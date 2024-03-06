McConnell endorses Trump despite ‘disgraceful’ acts in Capitol attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McConnell endorses Trump despite ‘disgraceful’ acts in Capitol attack

By Press Association
Mitch McConnell has endorsed Donald Trump (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Mitch McConnell has endorsed Donald Trump (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has endorsed Donald Trump for president in a remarkable turnaround for a politician who blamed the then-president for “disgraceful” acts in the January 6 2021 Capitol attack.

Mr McConnell, who was the last Republican leader in Congress to back Mr Trump, declared his support in a short statement after Super Tuesday wins pushed the front-runner closer to the party nomination.

The two men had not spoken since 2020 when Mr McConnell declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of the that year’s presidential election but more recently their teams had reopened talks about an endorsement.

“It is abundantly clear that former president Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States,” Mr McConnell said in the statement.

Election 2024 McConnell Trump
Donald Trump was heavily criticised by Mitch McConnell (Timothy D. Easley/AP)

He said: “It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support.”

Mr McConnell criticised Mr Trump as “morally responsible” for the 2021 mob siege of the Capitol.

It comes after Mr McConnell made his own sudden announcement last week that he would step down after this term as leader, a position he has held longer than any other senator, and as he tries one more time to win back Republican control of the Senate.

Mr McConnell, of Kentucky, said he and Mr Trump “worked together to accomplish great things for the American people”.

While Mr McConnell said early in the election cycle he would support the eventual Republican presidential nominee, his endorsement of Mr Trump is a striking reunion for the two men, who have put political interests ahead of any personal displeasure with one another.

Mr Trump routinely bashed Mr McConnell as an “Old Crow” in public, and Mr Trump hurled racist insults at the senator’s wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Mr Trump’s transportation secretary and stepped down in the aftermath of the January 6 attack — which Mr McConnell labelled an insurrection.

With Mr McConnell’s endorsement of Mr Trump, it gives the green light to other remaining sceptical Republicans — and the deep-pocketed donors who fuel campaigns — to fall in line despite any reservations they may have about a return to the Trump era.

After the January 6 attack of the Capitol, Mr McConnell issued a grave rebuke of Mr Trump’s behaviour, blaming the defeated president for spreading “wild” claims of a stolen election.

While Mr McConnell refused to convict Mr Trump in the Senate trial on House impeachment charges of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, which could have left him ineligible to serve again as president, he warned that Mr Trump was not immune from civil or criminal prosecution once he left the White House.

“He didn’t get away with anything yet — yet,” Mr McConnell said in the Senate at the time.

“We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation, and former presidents are not immune from being accountable by either one,” he said.

Mr Trump has been indicted on federal charges of conspiring to defraud Americans and obstruct an official proceeding in his efforts to overturn Mr Biden’s victory and the January 6 attack, but he has claimed immunity in a challenge that is now before the Supreme Court.