Four children among six people found dead in house in Ottawa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Four children among six people found dead in house in Ottawa

By Press Association
Police were called to a property in the Barrhaven area at around 11pm on Wednesday (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)
Police were called to a property in the Barrhaven area at around 11pm on Wednesday (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Police in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, said they were investigating the deaths of six people including four children and two adults found in a house in the southern part of the city.

A seventh person was in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the home in the Barrhaven area at around 11pm on Wednesday.

A suspect was arrested quickly after that and police said there was no ongoing threat to public safety. It was not immediately announced how the victims died.

Police vehicles parked at the scene
Police described the scene as ‘very tragic’ (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told local radio stations that police did not believe the deaths were the result of domestic or intimate partner violence.

But he said they were also still trying to determine the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

Mr Stubbs said it was a “very tragic scene”.

Neither the identities of the deceased nor the age or identity of the person in hospital have been confirmed.

Police said investigative teams remained at the site and asked anyone with information to contact the homicide unit.

Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe called the news distressing for all of the city’s residents.

“I was devastated to learn of the multiple homicide in Barrhaven, one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city’s history.”

Mr Sutcliffe said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “We are proud to live in a safe community but this news is distressing to all Ottawa residents.”