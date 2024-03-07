Manuel Akanji confident Manchester City can end Anfield hoodoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Manuel Akanji confident Manchester City can end Anfield hoodoo

By Press Association
Manuel Akanji (left) scored as Manchester City beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 (Nick Potts/PA)
Manuel Akanji (left) scored as Manchester City beat FC Copenhagen 3-1 (Nick Potts/PA)

Manuel Akanji feels it is about time Manchester City put an end to their Anfield hoodoo.

The champions travel to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday in a crucial clash at the top of the table.

Second-placed City are widely considered the favourites for the title but their record at the home of the Reds is notoriously poor.

Manchester City celebrate scoring against Liverpool
City’s only recent win at Anfield came at a near-empty stadium (Tim Keeton/PA)

City have won just once at Anfield in front of a crowd since 1981, when Nicolas Anelka scored a double 21 years ago.

They did triumph there 4-1 behind closed doors in 2021 but the atmosphere will be completely different this weekend.

City defender Akanji said: “It definitely will be massive. The winner will go to the top of the league. I don’t want to talk about the title race but it would be a big win for us.

“We haven’t done the best there in the past – but why not change it this weekend?

“We know how hard it is but we’ll go there and try to get the three points like we always do.

“I’ve only played there once – we lost there 1-0 – but it’s a really good stadium, the atmosphere is great and the team is one of the best and that’s what makes it difficult.

“But in the end we just focus on us, even if the crowd is pushing them. If we put on the type of performance we want then I think we can win the game.”

Akanji was on target as holders City rubber-stamped their place in the Champions League quarter-finals for a seventh successive season with a routine 3-1 victory over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

The Switzerland international opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium with a fine volley on five minutes and Julian Alvarez quickly doubled the lead with help of a goalkeeping error.

Former Southampton player Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back but Erling Haaland wrapped up a 6-2 aggregate triumph with his 29th goal of the season.

Manager Pep Guardiola said his side played with the belief they could win the competition again but Akanji did not want to look too far ahead.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Copenhagen
Erling Haaland claimed his 29th goal of the season against Copenhagen (Dave Thompson/AP)

Akanji said: “I hope so – that’s what we play for, to win it – but we’re into the quarter-finals now and we’ll see.

“Right now it looks good but it doesn’t mean it will be good for the rest of the tournament. There are still a lot of games ahead. There are important games in England now, with Liverpool and then the FA Cup quarter-final. Then more league games.

“So we focus on those first and see who we get in the next round.”

March is a key month for City with a home clash against Arsenal, the other side in the title picture, also to come.

Akanji said: “Our next two league games are pretty big. I can’t say they are decisive for the league but will be important for how the rest of the season goes.”